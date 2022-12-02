North Decatur Boys Freshman Basketball – WRBI Radio

The Chargers C-Team played their first home game of the season against the Greensburg Pirates on Thursday. It was a close contest for much of the game, but ultimately the Chargers were handed their first loss of the season, bringing their record to 2-1. In the first quarter, the Chargers got a three from Brody Barker, and a bucket from Brayden Smith, along with a free throw piece from Barker and Garrett Schwering, and ended the first quarter down 9-7. In the second, Hayden Ramsey knocked down two free throws, while Barker provided 4 more points and Mason Kunz added 2 points as well. At the half, the Chargers were down 18-15.

In the second half, scoring did not come easy for the Chargers, as they only scored 4 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Defensively, the Chargers were able to hold the Pirates to only 31 points on the night, forcing turnovers and not giving up too many easy shots throughout the night. However, a 5-13 free throw performance, a few costly turnovers, and giving up too many second-chance points off of Offensive rebounds led to the Pirates taking the win 31-23.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Brody Barker with 8, followed by Garrett Schwering with 6, Hayden Ramsey with 5, and Brayden Smith and Mason Kunz with 2. The Chargers play a home game against the Batesville Bulldogs this Saturday, 12/03/ 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Click here for the game stats.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.