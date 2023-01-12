North Dakota State at Denver: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Dakota State (6-11) has rebounded from an 0-2 Summit League start with three consecutive wins and looks to extend its streak on Thursday night when it visits Denver (10-8) at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers have lost three in a row and are 1-4 in the league. Grant Nelson averages 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Bison and Boden Skunberg posts 12.8 points. For Denver, Tommy Bruner averages 16.9 points and Tyree Corbett gets 10.7 points and 8.7 boards. David Richman is 164-108 in his ninth season at NDSU while Jeff Wulbrun is in his second year at DU with a record of 21-29.

How to Watch North Dakota State at Denver in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 9 pm ET

TV: Altitude Sports Overflow

North Dakota State got hot in the second half on Saturday to come back for a 73-61 win at home over South Dakota. Jakari White scored 18 points and Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 17.

The Pioneers’ troubles continued on Saturday at Western Illinois in a 91-74 loss. Bruner and Touko Tainamo scored 19 points each and Corbett came off the bench to add 16 in the defeat.

The Bison are 19-7 all-time against Denver and won three games against the Pioneers last season: 87-69 at Denver on Jan. 10, 2022, 73-65 at home on Feb. 5, and 82-62 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on March 5.

