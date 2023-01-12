North Dakota State at Denver: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

North Dakota State (6-11) has rebounded from an 0-2 Summit League start with three consecutive wins and looks to extend its streak on Thursday night when it visits Denver (10-8) at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers have lost three in a row and are 1-4 in the league. Grant Nelson averages 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Bison and Boden Skunberg posts 12.8 points. For Denver, Tommy Bruner averages 16.9 points and Tyree Corbett gets 10.7 points and 8.7 boards. David Richman is 164-108 in his ninth season at NDSU while Jeff Wulbrun is in his second year at DU with a record of 21-29.

