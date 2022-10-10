North country artists Featured at Remington festival | Arts and Entertainment

CANTON — The Remington Arts Festival on Saturday in Canton’s Village Park concluded the monthlong North Country Arts Festival with work from local vendors.

“This is our last event of the NoCo Arts Festival, and it’s the Remington Arts Festival,” said Maggie M. McKenna, SLC Arts Council executive director.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from Qualifying purchases.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button