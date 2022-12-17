North Central wins the 2022 Stagg Bowl 28-21 over Mount Union

The Cardinals have jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half of the 2022 Stagg Bowl, and both touchdowns have come on huge plays.

Quarterback Luke Lehnan found Gagliardi Trophy Winner Ethan Greenfield over the top for a 34-yard score early on, and doubled the lead with a 94-yard catch-and-run linkup with Deangelo Hardy that set a record for the Longest scoring play in program history.

LEHNEN ➡️ HARDY for 6️⃣! That 94-yard TD is the Longest in @football_ncc history! NCC: 14

Mt Union: 0

#WeAreNC #d3fb pic.twitter.com/j7rGjRMFXU — NCC Cardinals (@NCC_Athletics) December 17, 2022

The Purple Raiders have struggled to get anything going offensively, with just 93 total yards of offense on 29 plays. The ground game, especially, has run into nothing but trouble. Nine rushing attempts have gained -17 yards.

The North Central running game, meanwhile, has not only found success in the first half, with 101 yards on 21 attempts, but also set a new DIII football team rushing record with this short play in the second quarter.