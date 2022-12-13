North Carolina vs. The Citadel prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 13 bets from proven model

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels host a non-conference game on Tuesday evening as they welcome The Citadel Bulldogs to Chapel Hill. The Citadel is 5-4 overall and 2-2 in true road games this season. North Carolina is 6-4 overall and 5-0 at the Dean Smith Center this season.

Tip-off is at 7 pm ET in Chapel Hill. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tar Heels as 25.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 144.5 in the latest The Citadel vs. North Carolina odds.

North Carolina vs. The Citadel spread: UNC -25.5

North Carolina vs. The Citadel over/under: 144.5 points

CIT: The Bulldogs are 5-2-1 against the spread this season

UNC: The Tar Heels are 2-7-1 against the spread this season.

Why The Citadel can cover

Beyond The Citadel’s strengths, the Bulldogs are facing a North Carolina that is vastly underachieving so far this season. North Carolina is 1-4 in the last five games, and the Tar Heels are outside the top 300 in turnover creation rate (16.2%) and steal rate (7.7%) on defense. North Carolina is also shooting only 28.8% from 3-point range, and that makes the Tar Heels vulnerable to upset bids.

The Citadel is led by senior forward Stephen Clark, who is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocked shots per game while shooting 53% from the floor. The Bulldogs commit a turnover on only 18.0% of Offensive possessions and shoot 78.7% collectively at the free throw line. Opponents also struggle to make shots against The Citadel. The Bulldogs are allowing only 31.5% shooting on 3-point attempts and 48.8% shooting on 2-point attempts this season.

Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina isn’t playing its best basketball, but its track record is stellar. The Tar Heels lost in the national title game a season ago and return the majority of an experienced core. Caleb Love leads the way with 18.1 points per game and more than 1,100 career points in less than three seasons of work. North Carolina is in the top 15 nationally in adjusted Offensive efficiency, and the Tar Heels are in the top 30 in free throw creation rate and turnover rate (15.8%).

North Carolina is shooting 53.2% on 2-point shots and 75.2% on free throws this season, and the Tar Heels are facing a vulnerable defense from The Citadel. The Bulldogs have a paltry 16.9% turnover creation rate and a 7.1% steal rate, with The Citadel blocking only 6.0% of shots and securing only 68.3% of available rebounds on the defensive glass.

