North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 best bets by proven model

Teams that have been running hot of late Clash when the North Carolina Tar Heels face the Syracuse Orange in a key Atlantic Coast Conference Matchup on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 ACC), who have won three in a row and five of six, are coming off an 80-69 win over North Carolina State on Saturday. The Orange (13-7, 6-3), who have won three of four and 10 of 13, posted an 80-63 triumph at Georgia Tech on Saturday. UNC and Syracuse are tied with three other teams for third place in the conference, two games behind ACC-leading Clemson and one game behind second-place Virginia.

Tipoff from the Dome in Syracuse, NY, is set for 9 pm ET. UNC leads the all-time series 15-6, but the teams have split the last four games. The Tar Heels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 150. Before making any Syracuse vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Syracuse and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Syracuse vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Syracuse spread: North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina vs. Syracuse over/under: 150 points

North Carolina vs. Syracuse money line: North Carolina -195, Syracuse +162

UNC: The Under is 4-0 in the Tar Heels’ last four games overall

SYR: The Orange are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning % above .600

North Carolina vs. Syracuse picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Why North Carolina can cover

The Tar Heels are led by senior forward Armando Bacot, who can be dominant. He has 12 double-doubles on the season, including a 23-point, 18-rebound performance in Saturday’s win over NC State. He has reached double-digit scoring 18 times, and 20 or more points 10 times, including in the past two games. In an 80-64 win over James Madison on Nov. 20, they scored 19 points and grabbed a season-high 23 rebounds. For the year, he is averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Junior guard RJ Davis is also a big part of the team’s success. He averages 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Davis has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last nine games, including a 26-point effort on Saturday. He has two double-doubles on the season, including a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Dec. 10.

Why Syracuse can cover

Senior guard Joseph Girard III is one of three Orange who average double-figure scoring at 17.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He is connecting on 40.9% of his field goals, including 38.2% from 3-point range, and 83.9% from the foul stripe. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 28-point, seven assist and five rebound performance in the win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz, who has started all 20 games he’s played in, is off to a fast start to his Collegiate career. He averages 14.9 points, 4.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and two steals per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 16 games, and has one double-double with 16 points and 10 assists in an 83-64 win over Georgetown on Dec. 10. He has scored 20 or more points four times.

How to make Syracuse vs. UNC Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 148 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has seen profitable Returns on its college basketball Picks this season, and find out.