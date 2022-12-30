North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 30 bets by proven model

Conference foes meet in a Matinee setting on Friday at Petersen Events Center. The No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels visit the Pittsburgh Panthers for an ACC tilt. UNC is on a four-game winning streak, bringing a 9-4 record to the table. Pitt is 9-4 overall and 2-0 in ACC play with eight wins in the last nine games.

Tip-off is at noon ET in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tar Heels as 6-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 150 in the latest North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds. Before locking in any Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all-top rated college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC vs. Pitt and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Pitt vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh spread: UNC -6

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 150 points

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh money line: UNC -260, Pitt +210

UNC: The Tar Heels are 4-8-1 against the spread this season

PITT: The Panthers are 9-3-1 against the spread this season

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Why North Carolina can cover



North Carolina is excellent on offense. The Tar Heels rank in the top 15 of the country in adjusted Offensive efficiency and free throw rate, with a top-25 mark in turnover rate at 15.8%. North Carolina is shooting 53.9% from the 2-point range and 73.5% from the free throw line, with the Tar Heels securing 30.0% of available Offensive rebounds. Pittsburgh struggles to create havoc on defense, forcing a turnover on only 17.2% of possessions and a Steal on only 8.3% of trips.

UNC has a potential All-American in Armando Bacot, with the two-time All-ACC center averaging 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. North Carolina should also benefit from Pittsburgh’s ball security issues on the Offensive end, and the Tar Heels are above-average in free throw prevention, defensive rebound rate, 2-point accuracy allowed and block rate.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh has encouraging metrics on both ends of the floor. The Panthers are above-average in overall Offensive efficiency, including a sparkling 34.4% Offensive rebound rate. Pitt is shooting 53.1% inside the arc and 35.2% from 3-point range, with above-average free throw creation. North Carolina struggles to a turnover creation rate that ranks outside the top 300 of the country, and opponents are shooting 35.0% from 3-point range against the Tar Heels.

On defense, Pittsburgh is holding the opposition to 28.9% from 3-point range and 48.0% inside the arc, with the Panthers producing a solid 72.7% defensive rebound rate. North Carolina also has a clear weakness in Perimeter shooting with a 30.7% 3-point clip.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. UNC Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 145 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Pitt? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 21-15 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.