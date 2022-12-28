North Carolina vs. Oregon updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Wednesday

The Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels will compete for holiday cheer in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday at Petco Park at 8 pm ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Ducks were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap four weeks ago as they fell 38-34 to the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon was up 31-17 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Bo Nix, who passed for two TDs and 327 yards on 41 attempts, and WR Chase Cota, who caught nine passes for one TD and 136 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cota posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, UNC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 39-10 punch to the gut against the Clemson Tigers three weeks ago. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 39-10 by the third quarter. QB Drake Maye wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Tar Heels; Maye threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Two Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the contest with 507.8 yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. UNC has displayed some Offensive Firepower of their own as they rank seventh in the Nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 35 on the season.