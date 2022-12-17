North Carolina vs. Ohio State: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

NEW YORK — Well. 23 Ohio State led North Carolina 44-35 after an interesting and compelling first half. It’s good to see Bacot getting it going for UNC. That simply has to continue if Carolina is going to have a chance to win this game. The fact that he got to 16 points so quickly is a big sign. This is the Heels’ preseason All-American. He’s showing it to this point.

UNC’s Caleb Love has three points on 1-of-6 shooting. He’s picking his spots, but he also needs to Quadruple his point total if he’s going to put the Tar Hels in position to win. I’d expect him to get involved early in the second half.

As for Ohio State, Justice Sueing is Proving what we wrote pregame. He needs to be an impact player and show why he’s OSU’s best asset. We’re getting that to this point. He’s got a team-high 13 points. Ohio State is dictating matters despite this game being more at UNC’s tempo. (Slightly.) Additionally, both teams are doing well on the boards. Feels like that’s the battle that’s going to get it done in the final 20 minutes. Zed Key has no fouls — he’ll probably be a bigger presence in the second half.

