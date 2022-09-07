North Carolina, Vanderbilt favored; Can Texas defend?

The only good thing about the days getting shorter and the summer fading into fall is that it means that another season of college golf is finally upon us.

As student-athletes across the country prepare to return to the classroom and the golf course after a busy summer amateur schedule, there is no shortage of storylines to watch this season. From Texas’ Uphill climb for a national title defense to North Carolina and Vanderbilt’s chances to make a run and Oklahoma’s quest for a three-peat All-American in the transfer portal, here’s what we’re keeping an eye on this men’s college golf season .

Can Texas repeat without a trio of senior leaders?



The Defending national Champions lost three Seniors in twin Brothers Pierceson and Parker Coody and Cole Hammer, not to mention longtime Assistant Coach Jean-Paul Hebert. Seemingly impossible shoes to fill, right? Seniors Travis Vick and Mason Nome are a good start for the Longhorns, seeing as both have national championship experience. So is 6-foot-10 freshman Tommy Morrison, who is expected to arrive on campus in January.

A handful of schools who made match play at the NCAA Championship got better compared to last season, and Texas Unfortunately wasn’t one of them, but that doesn’t mean head Coach John Fields won’t get his lineup right and ready to compete . He’ll just need some unproven players to step up sooner rather than later. — Woodard

Travis Vick of Texas runs to his teammates after defeating Cameron Sisk of Arizona State 1 up to win his match and clinch the NCAA Div. I Mens Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic)

Will Oklahoma Reload once again with another All-American transfer?



Over the last two years the Sooners have picked up players from the transfer portal that have blossomed into All-Americans in Jonathan Brightwell and last year’s Haskins Award winner, Chris Gotterup. Could Luke Kluver make it a three-peat? The transfer from Kansas has some big shoes to fill and comes to Norman with two years of eligibility remaining and a stellar record with the Jayhawks under his belt. In 24 starts for the Jayhawks, Kluver earned nine top-10 finishes, including three in the top five and a win at the 2021 Gopher Invitational. A team with national championship aspirations each year, Kluver’s 10-4 match play record may come in handy for the Sooners in the spring. — Jourdan

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt looking to build off Stellar 2021 campaign



It’s hard to imagine a more impressive year for Vanderbilt than what the Commodores achieved in 2022. An SEC Championship. Winning the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Making it to the semifinals of match play (before falling to eventual national champion, Texas). On top of that team success, Gordon Sargent, then a freshman, won twice, including the NCAA individual title. Cole Sherwood also collected two wins and was a first-team All-American alongside Sargent. Reid Davenport was a second-team All-American. This season, the Commodores bring back four of their five starters from last year, and talented freshman Wells Williams could challenge for the fifth spot. Don’t be surprised if Vanderbilt is in the title hunt once again come May. — Jourdan

Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt holds the Trophy after winning the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic)

North Carolina the favorites with strong returning lineup and All-American transfer?



Over the last few seasons the Tar Heels have continued to improve and take steps forward. Last year they qualified for match play at the NCAA Championship but bowed out in the quarterfinals. This year, North Carolina returns four starters and will add All-American transfer Dylan Menante – who won a national title with Pepperdine – to the lineup.

You can certainly make an argument for a few teams to be national title contenders, but I’m not sure there’s a team that should be favored more than the Tar Heels. Sophomore David Ford can only improve with more experience in college golf and senior Austin Greaser will be competing with Menante for player of the year honors. — Woodard