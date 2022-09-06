North Carolina Late Goal Seals Win

HARRISON, NJ – There is less than one month left in the NWSL season. Those who will or won’t make the Playoffs are starting to separate as the standings become more set in stone. This made a North Carolina late goal to defeat a last-place Gotham FC side all the more important.

North Carolina Late Goal Confirms Important Road Win

There was very little action to speak of in the first half at Red Bull Arena. Both teams ended the first half scoreless with very few chances. However, in the second half, things started to pick up. Early on it was highlighted by two Spectacular saves by North Carolina’s goalkeeper, Katelyn Rowland. The first came after Gotham’s Victoria Pickett was found open in the box for a header. An outstretched Rowland was able to get a hand to what would have been a sure goal.

In the 70-minute, a loose ball in the box made for a wide-open opportunity for Paige Monaghan. Once again Rowland was there to make a save of her leg. Twice Gotham should have been in front. But, Rowland’s five saves on the night kept the Courage in long enough to make a decisive impact.

With less than ten minutes left in regular time, North Carolina finally broke the deadlock. A blast from Fuka Nagano deflected off the Gotham defense to find the back of the net. This would prove to be the only and deciding goal in a Vital 1-0 win for the Courage on the road.

Fuka’s shot is deflected in, and the Courage are up 1-0!@TheNCCourage | #CourageUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/5BWzaVVDTb — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 4, 2022

What this result means for both the North Carolina Courage vs. NY/NJ Gotham FC

With a win, the North Carolina Courage now has 19 points on the season. Seven points behind the Chicago Red Stars for the final playoff spot. the Courage have a game in hand which makes the deficit much more plausible as the season winds down. The Courage has really been playing well, winning three of their last four games, including the upset win against the Portland Thorns FC. Gotham however still finds themselves in last place on 12 points. Since firing their head coach mid-season, they have yet to get a win in five matches under interim coach Hue Menzies.