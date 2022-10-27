North Carolina, Gonzaga lead men’s college basketball preseason poll

The college basketball season tips off in just a couple of weeks. Preseason polls are of course imperfect indicators of who might be cutting down nets next spring, but they do provide followers of the sport with a general idea of ​​which teams have elevated expectations as the competition gets underway.

With that in mind, it is last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up that claims the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports men’s coaches poll. North Carolina was picked first by 23 of the 32 Voters and will start the campaign atop the poll for the first time since 2011.

Gonzaga, last year’s preseason No. 1 team, starts this time at No. 2. The Bulldogs did pick up five first-place votes and are again hoping to make a run at that elusive first national title.

Houston opens at No. 3 with a single first-place vote. Perennial power Kentucky, despite last season’s early tournament exit, starts at No. 4 and claims the remaining three first-place nods. Defending Champion Kansas will open at No. 5.

The SEC and Big 12 have the most representation in the preseason Top 25 with five ranked teams each. Joining Kentucky in the top 10 is Arkansas, fresh off an Elite Eight appearance, opening at No. 10. Well. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Alabama rounds out the SEC quintet.

Future member Houston does not count in the Big 12’s tally yet, but Kansas is joined by No. 6 Baylor and No. 12 Texas as projected contenders. Well. 16 TCU has its highest preseason ranking, and No. 24 Texas Tech gives the conference its fifth.

The ACC and Pac-12 have three ranked squads each. The Big Ten also has three, though No. 14 Indiana is the highest. The Big East also has a pair, No. 9 Creighton and No. 17 Villanova. Mountain West favorite San Diego State checks in at No. 20, and No. 25 Dayton gives the Atlantic-10 a preseason representative.