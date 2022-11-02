North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season’s Final Four might have surprised the most, but it certainly didn’t surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that’s nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports’ Top 25 countdown.

“We know we have a target on our backs,” North Carolina point guard RJ Davis said at ACC Media Days. “We know what’s at risk. It’s kind of like a championship-or-bust mindset. I know what happened in 2016, and for them to come back in 2017 and run the whole back and win the whole thing, that’s kind of like our approach, as well.”

North Carolina star guard Caleb Love added: “We want to write our own story. This is a new team. This is a new age. For us to go out this year and do what we’ve got to do, knowing what happened last year, we’re more motivated than ever.”

Here’s a deep dive into North Carolina’s roster and what could be in store: