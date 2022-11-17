North Carolina boys high school basketball players to look out for in the 2022-2023 season

With the NC High School Athletic Association’s boys basketball season approaching, the HighSchoolOT Watch List previews some of the top players to look forward to seeing on the court this year.

The Watch List is divided into the state’s six area codes: 252, 336, 704, 828, 910, 919. Each area code has 25 spots that are filled regardless of eligible association or classification therein.

Being on the Watch List does not guarantee a spot on the HighSchoolOT All-State team, which will be announced at the conclusion of the NCHSAA season and feature players from all eligible associations. The All-State team will feature 15 spots in each of the first, second, and third teams. There will also be 15 honorable mentions.

Note: names/schools below are as accurate as the transfers that have or have not been reported to us.

252

Shamel Baker, East Carteret (junior)

Zy’lee Bazemore, Bertie (Senior)

Demarcus Boyce, Gates County (senior)

Will Brimmer, New Bern (senior)

Maja Brown, Jones (senior)

Kenyen Conti, Manteo (senior)

Marjah Davis, Northwest Halifax (senior)

Isaac Dobie, First Flight (senior)

Mason Dobie, First Flight (sophomore)

Le’Shaun Jackson, Washington County (senior)

Darius Lewis, Riverside-Martin (senior)

Ke’Vontae Lucas, Washington County (junior)

Tre’Shad Lynch, North Lenoir (senior)

Bryan Mitchell, Tarboro (senior)

Keltorious Moore, South Creek (senior)

Tomir Moore, Arendell Parrott (senior)

Alex Moye, Farmville Central (junior)

Israel Powell, Hertford County (senior)

Tyrell Saunders, Northeastern (sophomore)

Jah Short, Farmville Central (senior)

Jamal Townsend, Rocky Mount (senior)

Jordan Vick, Southern Nash (junior)

Chicale Ward, KIPP Pride (senior)

MJ Williams, Farmville Central (sophomore)

Javon Williams, Washington (sophomore)

336

Jerron Blackwell, Page (sophomore)

Faizon Brandon, Grimsley (freshman)

Jaylen Cross, Northwest Guilford (junior)

Cam Flippen, The Burlington School (sophomore transfer from Dudley)

Markquan Gilbert, Ben. L. Smith (senior)

Richard Goods, Piedmont Classical (junior transfer from Ben L. Smith)

Jamison Graves, Bishop McGuinness (senior)

Will Gray, East Forsyth (senior)

Kaden Hammond, Cummings (junior)

Kendre Harrison, Reidsville (freshman)

CJ Jones, Dudley (freshman)

Steven Lassiter, The Burlington School (senior transfer from Trinity Christian)

Jucqarie Love, Southern Guilford (junior)

Janhri Luckey, Thomasville (senior)

Jahreece Lynch, North Surry (senior)

Areion Matthews, Winston-Salem Prep (senior)

Will Otto, Greensboro Day (senior transfer from Broughton)

Kobe Parker, Ragsdale (senior)

Dominic Payne, Trinity (junior)

Johnny Sharpe, Cummings (sophomore)

Makel Smith, Morehead (junior)

Zion Walker, The Burlington School (junior)

Zacch Wiggins, Grimsley (sophomore)

Jaylen Wilkerson, Walkertown (junior)

Jaydon Young, Greensboro Day (senior)

704

Miles Beard, Hickory Ridge (junior)

Bishop Boswell, Myers Park (junior transfer from South Mecklenburg)

Bryce Cash, Carmel Christian (senior transfer from Charlotte Christian)

Chase Daniel, Central Cabarrus (junior)

Carson Daniel, Central Cabarrus (junior)

Bryson Davis, Mallard Creek (senior)

Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg (junior)

Maurio Hanson, Chambers (junior)

Juke Harris, Salisbury (junior)

Teyachta Harris, East Rowan (senior)

Ned Hull, Charlotte Latin (senior)

Jaden Lyles, Rocky River (senior)

Rashad McCormick, Hough (Senior)

Sir Mohammed, Myers Park (junior)

Jaeden Mustaf, Carmel Christian (junior)

Jordon Nevill, East Mecklenburg (senior)

Antonio Perkins, Northside Christian (senior)

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City (senior)

McKaskill Rivers, East Gaston (senior)

Brock Rose, Ardrey Kell (senior)

Elijah Strong, Myers Park (senior)

Jaiden Thompson, Central Cabarrus (senior)

Chadlyn Traylor, West Charlotte (sophomore)

Pat Tivnan, Charlotte Catholic (senior)

Quay Watson, Hopewell (junior)

828

Tylier Barksdale, East Rutherford (senior)

Jett Benson, Tuscola (senior)

Dillian Brown, Murphy (senior)

Logan Caldwell, Hayesville (Senior)

Chad Clark, North Buncombe (senior)

Amore Connelly, Freedom (sophomore)

Zavien Dillingham, Hickory Christian (senior)

Jayden Harper, AC Reynolds (senior)

Caden Hilemon, Madison (senior)

John Holbrook, Hickory (senior)

JaKobe Hood, West Caldwell (senior)

Ethan Hooper, Hayesville (Senior)

Jamian Little, Hickory (sophomore)

Jackson Lyda, West Henderson (junior)

Jayden Maddox, Hickory (senior)

Raheim Misher, Maiden (sophomore)

Malek Patterson, West Caldwell (senior)

Dacen Petty, East Rutherford (sophomore)

Micah Pierce, North Henderson (senior)

Emmanuel Richards, Christ School (senior)

Max Smoker, Mountain Heritage (senior)

DaShawn Stone, AC Reynolds (senior)

Jacob Tiller, Enka (senior)

Keenan Wilkins, Christ School (senior)

Zymicah Wilkins, RS Central (sophomore)

910

Rodmik Allen, New Hanover (sophomore)

Amaree Barber, Jacksonville (junior)

Zeke Brock, Cape Fear Christian Academy (junior)

JB Brockington, Lumberton (senior)

Masuan Bryant, Cape Fear (senior)

Jullien Cole, Richmond (junior transfer from Pinecrest)

Lamonte Cousar, Scotland (senior)

Jermaine Cunningham, Swansboro (sophomore)

Kevon Daniels, West Brunswick (senior)

Jared Davis, Seventy-First (senior)

Javian Drake, Richmond (junior)

Ari Fulton, Westover (junior transfer from Gray’s Creek)

Khalil Genwright, Laney (senior transfer from New Hanover)

Shane Hawkins, Hoggard (senior)

Howard Herbert, Pine Forest (sophomore transfer from Trinity Christian)

Jordan Jones, Pine Forest (senior)

Unique Kelly, West Columbus (junior)

Myron McKoy, Heide Trask (junior)

Dashaun McKoy, Pender (sophomore)

Jeremiah Melvin, Cape Fear (junior)

Kaedon Porter, Red Springs (junior)

James Scott, EE Smith (senior transfer from Seventy-First)

Jerry Stephens, Cape Hatteras (junior)

Colby Wallace, Pinecrest (Senior)

Xayden Watson, Pine Forest (junior)

919

Jordan Alston, Granville Central (junior)

Mayki Butler, Grace Christian (senior)

Chase Dawson, Cary Academy (Senior)

Ta’Korrie Faison, Goldsboro (senior)

Marcel Freeman, North Johnston (sophomore)

Dashaun Grant, Wake Forest (senior)

Andrew Grimes, Clayton (sophomore)

Adam Harvey, Chatham Charter (senior)

Micah Jones, Holly Springs (Senior)

Jackson Keith, Southern Durham (sophomore)

Collin Kuhl, Holly Springs (senior)

Colt Langdon, Millbrook (sophomore)

Samuel Martin, Apex (senior)

Tanner Mikulecky, Garner (senior)

Clash Peters, Trinity Academy of Raleigh (senior transfer from Jordan)

Marcus Portis, Louisburg (senior)

Drake Powell, Northwood (junior)

Devin Sims, Hillside (junior)

AJ Smalls, Wake Forest (senior)

Jarin Stevenson, Seaforth (junior)

Aden Taylor, Princeton (senior)

Chris Uwayo, Panther Creek (junior)

Jayan Walker, Millbrook (junior transfer from Jordan)

Frederico Whitaker, Northwood (junior)

Walker Woodall, Jordan (senior)

Recovering from injury: Amari Odom, Panther Creek (senior)