North Canton Hoover boys soccer wins OHSAA district title

Hoover's Cam VanNatta scores his team's first goal in a 2-1 win over Jackson in a Division I district final at Barberton High School, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Cam VanNatta and Kostas Paxos each scored a goal in helping the Hoover boys soccer team defeat Jackson 2-1 in a Division I district final at Barberton High School. Christopher Mullaly made five saves to help the Vikings improve to 15-3-2 in advancing to the regional tournament. Alec McLeod Assisted on one of Hoover’s goals.

VanNatta also scored a goal in Hoover’s 2-0 district semifinal win over Eastlake North earlier in the week.

Hoover and Jackson shared the Federal League title this fall, as each went 5-0-1 in the league, the tie being a 1-1 draw between the two in early September.

Hoover plays Medina in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Mentor High School.

Marlington volleyball wins OHSAA district title

Marlington won the Jefferson Division II district final over Girard in three sets. The Dukes were 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 winners.

