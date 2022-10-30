North Canton Hoover boys soccer wins OHSAA district title

Cam VanNatta and Kostas Paxos each scored a goal in helping the Hoover boys soccer team defeat Jackson 2-1 in a Division I district final at Barberton High School. Christopher Mullaly made five saves to help the Vikings improve to 15-3-2 in advancing to the regional tournament. Alec McLeod Assisted on one of Hoover’s goals.

VanNatta also scored a goal in Hoover’s 2-0 district semifinal win over Eastlake North earlier in the week.

Hoover and Jackson shared the Federal League title this fall, as each went 5-0-1 in the league, the tie being a 1-1 draw between the two in early September.

Hoover plays Medina in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Mentor High School.

Marlington volleyball wins OHSAA district title

Marlington won the Jefferson Division II district final over Girard in three sets. The Dukes were 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 winners.

Layne Graffice led the way for the Dukes with 14 kills and 14 service points. Chelsea Evanich added 13 service points. Natalie Maiorana contributed 12 kills for the Dukes, while Janelle Swisher had 32 assists and Jacsyn Hilliard came up with 25 digs.

Marlington (22-3) Advances to the Division II regional at Stow where it plays Bay Village at 6 pm, Thursday.

Jackson, Marlington take home OHSAA regional cross country team titles

Jackson and Marlington won boys team titles while a trio of Stark County Runners were individual Champions in the 2022 regional Championship meet at Boardman High School.

The individual Champions were Tommy Rice of GlenOak in boys Division I, Colin Cernansky of Marlington in boys Division II and Bella Graham of Marlington in girls Division II.

Rice, a senior committed to Tennessee, won in 15:45.7. He qualified for his fourth state meet.

In the team standings, the Jackson boys won a regional title for the first time since 2004 and only the second regional championship in school history. This is the 14th time the Jackson boys cross country team has advanced to the state meet.

The Marlington boys head to the state meet with lots of momentum, as the Dukes look to defend their team state championship. Cernansky won in 15:47.2 to lead a dominant performance by the Dukes. Nash Minor was third (16:08.0 and Michael Nicholls took fourth (16:16.0), while three other Dukers were in the top 26 — Cohen Boyce (14th), Logan Citino (24th) and Luke Ryan (26th).

Marlington’s Graham Returns to the state meet after winning the girls Division II race in 18:42.7. She finished fourth at the state meet a year ago.

SATURDAY’S OHSAA POSTSEASON RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Hoover 2, Jackson 1

Division I district final

Goals: VanNatta (H), K. Paxos (H). Assists: McLeod (H). shots: Jackson 9-8. Shots on Goal: Jackson 6-4. Clay: Mullaly 5. Corner kicks: Jackson 13-2. Halftime: 1-1. Note: Jackson individual information was not submitted.

Records: Hoover 15-3-2; Jackson 10-7-2.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marlington 25-25-25, Girard 14-13-20

Jefferson Division II district final

Top servers: Graffice (M) 14 points, Evanich (M) 13 points. Kill leaders: Graffice (M) 14, Maiorana (M) 12. Assists leaders: Swisher (M) 32. Defensive leaders: Hilliard (M) 25 digs.

Records: Marlington 22-3

CROSS COUNTRY

BOARDMAN REGIONAL

Division I Boys

(Top 7 teams, top 28 individuals advance to state)

1, Jackson, 124; 2, Perry, 152; 3, Medina, 167; 4, Green, 174; 5, GlenOak, 178; 6, Chardon, 183; 7, Medina Highland, 216; … 9, Hoover, 246

Jackson: 26, Elliot Zuckett 16:31.6; 27, Eli 16:32.3; 33, Will Prato 16:46.2; 35, Cael Ball 16:48.1; 53, Carter Hull 17:12.3; 73, Sean McNulty 17:27.2; 101, Aidan Raus 17:47.2.

Perry: 5, Connor Reed 16:03.0; 13, Alex Hill 16:17.9; 14, Logan Reese 16:17.9; 31, Cooper Reed 16:42.8; 131, Owen Rair 18:05.8; 144, Jayden Simonson 18:14.6; 176, Hayden Giauque 18:54.2.

Green: 3, Theo Papas 15:55.9; 7, Spiro Papas 16:07.0; 56, Eric Dando 17:12.8; 76, Edgar San Jose 17:29.9; 80, Josh Henry 17:32.5; 121, Michael Elsass 18:01.7; 142, Ben Pine 18:13.1.

GlenOak: 1, Tommy Rice 15:45.7; 12, Tesfaye Young 16:17.0; 65, Wesley Marsden 17:23.6; 72, Ryan Bridenthal 17:27.2; 78, Sean Lynch 17:30.6; 86, Canaan Sommers 17:38.0; 117, Braedon Paolini 17:59.4.

Area individual qualifier: 8, Noah Johnson, Hoover, 16:11.2.

Division I Girls

(Top 8 teams, top 32 individuals advance to state)

1, Westlake 63; 2, Shaker Hts. 125; 3, Avon 157; 4, Medina 158; 5, Rocky River 192; 6, Revere 209; 7, Mentor 224; 8, Cl. St. If 246; … 10, Jackson 329; 11, Lake 330; 12, GlenOak 332; … 22, Hoover 494; 23, Green 565.

Area individual qualifiers: 5, Daniela Scheffler, Lake, 18:56.5; 17, Kailey Zagst, Jackson, 19:38.9; 29, Kylah Meyer, Louisville, 19:54.6.

Division II Boys

(Top 6 teams, top 24 individuals advance to state)

1, Marlington 37; 2, Woodridge 103; 3, Hawken 118; 4, West Geauga 150; 5, CVCA 160; 6, Kenston 190.

Marlington: 1, Colin Cernansky 15:47.2; 3, Nash Minor 16:08.0; 4, Michael Nicholls 16:16.0; 14, Cohen Boyce 16:48.7; 24, Logan Citino 16:58.5; 26, Luke Ryan 17:03.2; 90, Jase Brock 18:20.6

Division II Girls

(Top 6 teams, top 24 individuals advance to state)

1, Kenston 108; 2, Bay 109; 3, Woodridge 113; 4, Salem 153; 5, Cloverleaf 173; 6, Perry 190; … 13, Marlington 321; 14, Northwest 325

Area individual qualifiers: 1, Bella Graham, Marlington, 18:42.7; 3, Madelyn Begert, Northwest, 19:27.7

Division III Boys

(Top 4 teams, top 16 individuals advance to state)

1, Maplewood 80; 2, Black River 98; 3, East Canton 102; 4, McDonald 105; 8, Central Catholic 198 … 11, Tuslaw 259

East Canton: 2, Brylan Holland 16:05.4; 22, Nathanael Martin 17:39.0; 35, Andrew Wade 18:00.1; 37, Noah Collins 18:01.8, 41, Xavier Campbell 18:13.0; 53, Kendrick Nelson 18:39.3; 69, Dominic Runzo 19:06.3

Area individual qualifier: 15, Jack Swartz, Tuslaw, 17:16.0, 10th

Division III Girls

(Top 4 teams, top 16 individuals advance to state)

1, Mogadore 62; 2, Norwayne 83; 3, McDonald 107; 4, Dalton 113; … 9, East Canton, 241; 10, Central Catholic 241.

Area individual qualifiers: 8, Audrey Wade, East Canton, 19:35.7; 12, Emberlynn Nolt, Dalton, 20:12.5.

PICKERINGTON NORTH REGIONAL

Division II Boys

(Top 6 teams, top 24 individuals advance to state)

1, Fairfield Union 112; 2, Granville 120; 3, Unioto 127; 4, Col. Bexley 159; 5, Sheridan 163; 6, Minerva 197.

Minerva: 7, Grasyn Rettig 16:10.75; 27, Mason Steele Minerva 16:44.00; 47, Ryan Cassidy 17:21.26; 49, Rowan Hoffee 17:23.51; 109, Brandon Davis 18:31.26; 113, Owen Yoder 18:35.52; 148, Xander Cox 20:12.51.

Division II Girls

(Top 6 teams, top 24 individuals advance to state)

1, Granville 65; 2, Minerva 68; 3, Carrollton 166; 4, West Holmes 177; 5, Athens 178; 6, Jonathan Alder 208.

Minerva: 3, Hera Hoffee 18:35.43; 11, Kayla Crissman 19:42.04; 16, Annabelle Crissman 19:51.44; 18, Caitlyn Hopple 19:59.94; 33, Hannah Ison 20:28.19; 37, Katie Ison 20:34.94; 68, Gabby Lupshu 21:31.18.

Carrollton: 14, Maddie Burgett 19:43.93; 29, Elizabeth Funkhouser 20:16.94; 40, Kylie Ujcich 20:43.69; 44, Hillari Baker 20:53.69; 74, Isabella Nuzzolillo 21:39.69; 117, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed 23:01.69; 150, Kayla Lewis 24:41.69.

Division III Boys

(Top 5 teams, top 20 individuals advance to state)

1, Mount Gilead 42; 2, Belpre 128; 3, Fredericktown 135; 4, Tusky Valley 152; 5, Northmore 167.

Tusky Valley: 23, Teagan Perkowski 17:08.31; 43, Kolton Wertz 17:40.45; 44, Kapper Jake 17:41.05; 52, Josh Owens 17:52.29; 56, Danny Hursey 18:00.05; 84, Abe McElwee 18:34.88; 116, Kaelli Whitlach 19:40.05.

Division III Girls

(Top 6 teams, top 24 individuals advance to state)

1, Grandview Hts. 109; 2, Fredericktown 132; 3, Fort Frye 136; 4, Sandy Valley 143; 5, Tusky Valley 168; 6, Garaway 183.

Sandy Valley: 20, Kaydence Hoover 20:25.93; 27, Evelyn Pfeffer 20:48.98; 35, Casey Russell 21:01.44; 55, Kalia Sarver 21:41.19; 109, Deana Petersen 23:16.58; 112, Krista Glaser 23:23.43; 123, Peyton Nicholson 23:55.70.

Tusky Valley: 24, Sami Ward 20:33.68; 50, Trista Lieser 21:31.94; 58, Ella Mcelwee 21:49.69; 69, Leah Bourquin 22:07.74; 84, Samantha Bosler 22:28.94; 101, Maleah Dillon 23:04.18; 107, Sally Ray 23:11.44.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Division I regional semifinal

Hoover vs. Medina, at Mentor, 7 p.m

THURSDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hudson Division I regional semifinal

Hudson vs. Magnificat, 6 p.m

Chardon vs. Jackson, 7:30

Stow Division II regional semi-final

Marlington vs. Bay Village, 6

Chardon ND-CL vs. Holy Name, 7:30

Strongsville Division IV regional semifinal

Monroeville vs. Central Catholic, 6

Ashtabula St. John vs. Wellsville, 7:30