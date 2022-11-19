North Callaway’s Blevins, Pezold win postseason volleyball awards

By Jeremy Jacob, Sports Editor

North Callaway volleyball finished with a program-high 12 wins this season and couldn’t have done it without two key players.

Junior libero Riley Blevins and senior setter Ellie Pezold each earned postseason awards in the offseason, with Blevins being voted as first-team Eastern Missouri Conference for the second straight year and being second-team all-district and Pezold making the all-EMO (second -team) for the first time in her career.

Head Coach Andrew Klein said Blevins was the team’s “most well-rounded defensive player and passer.” She demonstrated this by leading the team with 155 digs and adding 50 service aces and 26 kills to her stats.

Pezold was one of two Ladybird Seniors this season that had been on the varsity squad for three years. This year, Pezold led the team with 51 aces and 209 assists, setting the school career records at 77 aces and 496 assists. The previous ace record was 76 held by Colleen Meffert and the previous assists record was 410 by Allyson Eichman.

Klein mentioned that Blevins has collected 76 aces in her two years as a Ladybird and is set to become the new record holder next season.