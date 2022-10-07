North Callaway volleyball sweeps New Bloomfield

In their first-ever meeting at New Bloomfield’s gym, North Callaway volleyball beat New Bloomfield 3-0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-8) Thursday night in New Bloomfield.

During the first set, Ladybirds Coach Andrew Klein played his starting Squad against the Lady Wildcats.

“I played my normal rotation and we’re kind of using this…we have a tournament coming up on Saturday and we’re trying to use this as almost like a practice for us,” North Callaway Coach Andrew Klein said. “New Bloomfield, they played really hard and they’re a young team. We wanted to do our best to use every free ball that we got to get a swing, and stuff like that throughout all the sets.”

North Callaway was led offensively by Natalie Shryock and Ellie Pezold in the first set — the pair had several aces.

Following the first set, the Ladybirds played more of a rotated team and had some good team play all around en route to sweeping the match.

“Then second (and) third set, I got some girls in there that don’t get a lot of varsity playing time,” Klein said. “I think they really appreciate being out there with some other girls that do play varsity and a couple of young girls that I’ll have to play next year on varsity. It was kind of lopsided, but New Bloomfield has come a long way since the first time we played them. We’re happy to play them and they have a really good spirit and everything like that.”

Lady Wildcats Coach Brittany Mechlin thought her team started to pick it up and fight back during the second and third sets.

“In the second and third, they would really start picking it up and really bring it,” Mechlin said. “They did do really great rallies in the third set, which North Callaway is really good with their rally. We didn’t get as many points as we would like, but they fought really hard.”

It may have been an upsetting result for New Bloomfield, but there were some performances the team can be proud of.

One of those performances was that of Madison Bregman, who played all around the court for the first time.

“She was very nervous about playing all the way around,” Mechlin said. “First time she did it, but she played phenomenally today. We’re very blown away with her performance today.”

During the junior varsity match, the Lady Wildcats played their varsity players as they don’t have a JV team until next season.

North Callaway won 2-0 (25-20, 25-21), though New Bloomfield did fight back towards the end of each set and showed what it meant to be “Wildcat Tough.”

Down 16-24 when the Ladybirds first got to their match point, the Lady Wildcats fought back by getting four straight points. A couple of serves went in spots that North Callaway players couldn’t get to, while on a few points the Ladybirds weren’t able to get set for the volley.

In set two, more of the same happened towards the end, although it was a close 24-19 score when North Callaway first got within one point of winning.

New Bloomfield earned two points with no hit back before falling in the set and match. Throughout that second set, the Lady Wildcats excelled with their serving and notched a few aces.

Overall, New Bloomfield kept it tight against the Ladybirds in the junior varsity match.

“They did great,” Mechlin said. “…We played great from Monday. We actually were just close of going to a third set Monday against Columbia independent, and it was 20-25, 24-26. But then kind of hit a rough patch on Tuesday. But then today, they just completely just ignored that and they came out and they gave it their all. And it really showed with the scores.”

Next up, North Callaway (8-12-1) will compete in the Belle Tournament at 8 am Saturday in Belle. The Ladybirds will play familiar foes in Russellville and Centralia, along with an unfamiliar opponent in Plato.

“We played Russellville twice this year and they’ve gotten the best of us both times,” Klein said. “We know that they’re a tough opponent. But we’re happy to play them again because we have seen them. And we’ll be breaking down some film and I’ll be talking to the players about what we can do to beat them. And then we play Plato, which is a team that we haven’t played yet. And so we’re eager, our first game is at 8 am It’s an hour and a half drive or so. So we got quite the drive ahead of us and we’ll have to get up early. I know the girls are excited that we played really well in some tournaments this year; a lot better than what we did last year.”

Up next, New Bloomfield (1-9) will play Tolton (11-5-2) at 5 pm Monday in Columbia. The Trailblazers may be a new opponent for the Lady Wildcats, but Mechlin remembered playing them when she was on Centralia’s volleyball team.

“Tolton has always been a really tough competitor,” Mechlin said. “They’re gonna come out and they’re gonna give it their all. I really hope that we do the same.”