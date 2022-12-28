North Callaway girls basketball’s comeback falls short against Hallsville

North Callaway girls basketball showed improvement — with six players scoring at least four points in the game and the Ladybirds avoiding first-half foul trouble — in a challenging away matchup at Hallsville.

The Lady Indians prevailed in a tight contest, beating the Ladybirds 42-34 Tuesday evening in Hallsville. With the outcome, North Callaway drops to 6-5, while Hallsville jumps to 7-2.

Down 34-28 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Ladybirds did their best to come back, narrowing the deficit to just two points with roughly three minutes left.

Integral in North Callaway’s fourth-quarter effort was Natalie Shryock, who scored four of her team-high nine points in the final eight minutes. Shryock trimmed the deficit to four points by making a floater, then made two free throw attempts on the Ladybirds’ next Offensive possession.

After Shryock made her second attempt from the Charity stripe, North Callaway was down by just two points, 36-34.

“That’s what we expect of her,” North Callaway Coach Tim Turlington said. “And I hope that’s what she expects of herself. She needs to make things happen, and she did. She got herself involved, and we need to extend that out to not just the last three minutes but within the whole game.”

The Lady Indians answered on their ensuing possession when Kristen Jones — who scored a game-high 17 points — made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc; the play gave Hallsville a 5-point lead, 39-34.

“She shot it; I knew it was going in,” Turlington said. “Perfect angle. It was going in, and credit to her for stepping up in a big moment in the game. The biggest moment in the game, and she steps up and strokes it. That’s what players do.”

Jones’ shot from deep ended up being the dagger, as North Callaway turned the ball over before the Lady Indians extended their lead to seven points. Peyton Thoenen gave Hallsville the 7-point lead by making two free throws.

The Ladybirds had one more last-ditch attempt to stay in the game after that. After Thoenen made the second free throw, Shryock nearly made a 3-pointer as the ball hit the rim but didn’t go in, and the Lady Indians’ Madysen Lucas rebounded the shot.

Before Tuesday’s nitty and gritty moments, North Callaway corrected some of the wrongs from its loss at Montgomery County last Tuesday.

The Ladybirds had five players score and allowed just two Hallsville free-throw attempts in the first half.

“The one thing that kind of gets magnified there is we weren’t really keeping pace on the scoreboard,” Turlington said. “So not keeping pace on the scoreboard kind of magnifies things a little bit. But we had looks; we just weren’t getting them down. Fatigue played a little bit into that. We had four or five days off. That’s a long time in the basketball world, and I think we got a little tired. I should have done probably a little bit better job rotate them through. But, when you’re out there, you got to play. So I thought I thought we did a lot of good things; there were more positive than negative.”

Laykn Hartley led the team offensively off the bench in the first half, scoring a team-high five points. Just behind with four points each were Riley Blevins and Lauren Riecke.

The teams exchanged buckets back and forth to begin the game, as there were four lead changes in the first quarter.

An Abrielle Burgher mid-range shot put North Callaway in front first, 2-0. Then, Hartley gave the Ladybirds their second lead — with the score 6-5 — after making a layup from a Shryock assist.

Hallsville took control in the final minutes of the first quarter, going on a 7-3 run after Hartley’s layup.

Throughout the second quarter, the Lady Indians played as they did in the final minutes of the first. Meanwhile, North Callaway turned the ball over seven times in the quarter, which created plenty of scoring opportunities for Hallsville.

“A lack of attention to detail, I guess,” Turlington said. “They weren’t forcing us into turnovers. A lot of the turnovers, we’re just passing from one person to the next and in the backcourt for no reason. We’re making just stuff like that you just can’t do, especially on the road, playing a good ball club.”

Additionally, the Ladybirds struggled to contain the Lady Indians’ Jones and Haley Hagan. Both Hallsville players reached double digits in points before halftime, with Jones scoring 12 and Hagan 10.

“(Jones) is a good player,” Turlington said. “She is very athletic. (Hagan) is good. We knew this coming in when we got here. It also shouldn’t shock us; we knew what was gonna happen. But they do a good job. They play off each other. They involve the other teammates; they had girls sprinkled out there (Thoenen) and (Lucas); when you don’t cover them, they’re gonna knock it down. That’s something we talked about, helping cover (them) and the defensive stuff.”

Different from the first half, North Callaway prevented Jones and Hagan from getting much done offensively in the second half.

“We were better at it in the second half,” Turlington said. “We got to look at what they were doing, and so we were able to come up with some steals and got some turnovers ourselves. We need to do a better job of converting those turnovers into points.”

While the Lady Indians scored more in the fourth quarter, the Ladybirds outscored Hallsville 11-5 in the third.

In the third quarter, Shryock scored North Callaway’s first four points; four different Ladybirds scored the team’s final seven points. Faith Cash scored three of the last seven points when she made a top-of-the-arc 3-pointer off a teammate’s pass.

Unfortunately, North Callaway couldn’t maintain its performance in the fourth quarter, as Hallsville outscored them 8-6 en route to winning the game.

Tuesday’s result gave the Ladybirds their second straight loss after going on a five-game winning streak. However, North Callaway sits a game above .500 heading into the new year.

“It’s a good game for us to play,” Turlington said. “It’s not a conference game. It’s just a good game, good competition, good quality ballclub that it was good for us to play it and we should feel good about it. Don’t forget about losing, but still good about the effort that we showed them tonight, and here we can go from here. We got two games coming up. We have three days of practice (and) two games coming up when we get back to school, and we should be ready to go.”

After two formidable opponents to end 2022, North Callaway (6-5) begins 2023 by taking on Callaway Cup foe South Callaway (0-6) at 7:30 pm Monday in Kingdom City. Last season, the Ladybirds played the Lady Bulldogs twice, and South Callaway won both games — each matchup was on South Callaway’s court.

“South Callaway, they had our number last year,” Turlington said. “They beat us twice, one was close, and one wasn’t too close. So records kind of go out the window; it doesn’t really matter what we’ve done (or) what they’ve done. Here they come , here we come. Who’s gonna be able to execute? I’m glad it’s a home game for us to have a good crowd. The girls will be excited to play South Callaway. The whole thing, Callaway, all that. And so, that’s the good thing about basketball is you really don’t have to wait too long to play again. So it’s gonna be a good game.”