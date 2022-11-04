North Allegheny Crowned WPIAL 4A Champs in PKs









Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

FINAL: North Allegheny wins in PKs 3-2 over Peters Township.

✅ NA scores. 1-0

✅ PT scores. 1-1

✅ NA scores. 2-1

❌PT misses. Still 2-1

❌ NA’s shot is saved. Still 2-1

❌PT misses. Still 2-1

✅ NA scores. Riley Cerqua! 3-1

✅ PT scores, making it 3-2

❌ NA Misses

❌PT misses! It’s over! North Allegheny wins it! — Soccer Rabbi (@soccer_rabbi) November 4, 2022

David Bowie’s ‘We can be Heroes’ Booming as the girls step to the center Circle for PKs. No pressure, girls.

WPIAL 4A Girls Final between North Allegheny and Peters Township. 2OT OVER – No goals in the OT, still 1-1. We are going to PKs.@pghsoccernow #WPIALSoccer — Soccer Rabbi (@soccer_rabbi) November 4, 2022

2OT OVER – No goals. We are going to PKs.

109‘ – Lucia Wells steams in on goal, but defender Christina Sefer makes a game saving tackle.

107‘ – Jadyn Coy low cross into the box to a wide open Samantha Braden who tries the volley, and whiffs.

104‘ – Both teams dumping long balls in hopefully. Heavy legs all around.

97‘ – Dangerous corner for North Allegheny, but PT’s GK Mollie Kubistek makes the claim. She’s been lights out tonight, folks. She’s a freshman. Pay attention to this one, kids.

WPIAL 4A Girls Final at Highmark Starting the 2nd OT right now, still locked at 1-1 between Peters Township and North Allegheny. Yes it’s totally cliche, but it really is down to who wants it more.@PTGIRLSSOCCER @nasoccergirls @pghsoccernow — Soccer Rabbi (@soccer_rabbi) November 4, 2022

1st OT over ; no result yet.

93‘ – Abigal Stager gets in on goal after the defender can’t handle her on a twisting turning dribble. She’s got a golden chance but Molly Kubistek is there again!

91‘ – This late, conditioning matters, and Peters Township looks the more windy of the two teams.

88‘ – Abigal Stager gets a break down the right side and gets past the defense, and puts a good chance on from a tough angle. Molly Kubistek is there to stop it.

85‘ – PT’s Bella Spergel sombreros the keeper, but an North Allegheny defender is there to clear it out well before it crosses the line.

84‘ – Lucia Wells with the first overtime shot, top of the box, high.

FT – Still locked at 1-1. We’re going to a golden goal AET at Highmark in the WPIAL 4A Girls Final.

76‘ – And it’s knotted up at 1-1. Feels like anything can happen here at Highmark. North Allegheny 1, Peters Township 1.

73‘ – Hannah Clark hard shot! And a miss.

71‘ – PT’s Bliss Plummer with the shot! I really only wrote that so that I could legit write the name Bliss Plummer.

69‘ – Medical time stoppage. Madison Miller has to come off for a bloody nose.

67‘ – Camryn Klein has NA backpedaling and Slots a nice pass in to Bella Spergel, but NA Pokes it clear.

59‘ – Jadyn Coy with a sick low cross from the left side that finds the feet of Lucia Wells. Wells shot is solid, but PT’s Molly Kubistek saves it.

58‘ – N. Allegheny’s Lucia Wells applying pressure again.

57‘ – Peters Township backliner Ella Neupaver is doing Yeoman’s work clearing balls, making tackles, and applying pressure. She keeps popping up to put out fires for PT.

48‘ – GOAL NORTH ALLEGHENY – On a nice entry pass from central midfield, Lucia Wells gets through the midfield quickly for a goal! She gets the assist from Anna Hundey. 1-1!

48‘ – GOAL PETERS TOWNSHIP – PT’s Bella Spergel with a goal on a rebound! Addison Pirosko takes the shot wide left, NA Keeper Natalie Rak saves. It bounces to Bella Spergel, she takes a shot, it is saved low by Natalie Rak. Spergel gets her own rebound and tucks it into the net to put Peters Township up 1-0!

45‘ – Peters Township’s Camryn Klein has done some nice work in the midfield on headed balls and sending

41‘ – Second Half is underway.

HT – The run of play is definitely going for North Allegheny right now. Let’s see what adjustments NA’s Head Coach Chuck Kelley and PT’s Pat Vereb are going to make.

38‘ – Lucia Wells with North Allegheny is bossing. She’s now twice taken on two mids, back to goal, turned it around and put them to the sword. Pretty impressive.

37‘ – Worm has turned a little. Peters Township is under constant pressure now three or four possessions in a row as North Allegheny is starting to dribble aggressively out of pressure, pass, dribble, and get chances in the box.

#WPIALsoccer 4A Girls Final. North Allegheny vs Peters Township. Pretty even match. Slow start as both teams took 10 min to just feel it out, but now its one good chance after another by both teams. 5 min left in the first half, 0-0.@pghsoccernow — Soccer Rabbi in #Houndtahn (@soccer_rabbi) November 4, 2022

29‘ – Foul and a free kick for N. Allegheny. Madison Miller takes the shot, but it’s saved.

28‘ – Long dribble from midfield by NA’s Abigail Stager before a defender pokes the ball away. Both teams have awakened from a dull start and are making chances.

26‘ – PT’s Hannah Clark pops a Hopeful shot from 30 yards out. Seems Peters Township’s game plan is to test the keeper. No dice yet.

21‘ – NA’s Sophia Palermo has a powerful dribble drive out of midfield and drops it off for a nice pace. She’s one to watch.

16‘ – PT’s Ella Neupaver with a 40 yard free kick from the left. It’s got some bend, but it Lofts slightly over the goal. Great chance though.

15‘ – First shot on target for North Allegheny as Lucia Wells puts it from 25 yards out right at PT GK Molly Kubistek for an easy save.

10‘ – Slow start as North Allegheny seems content to let play develop slowly without pressure on the opposition. Peters struggles to get organized and complete passes.

And we’re underway!

Starting Lineups

North Allegheny

00 GK Natalie Rak

8 D Madison Miller

16 D Elliana Vitale

15 D Riley Cerqua

5 M Abigail Stager

4M Sophia Palermo

11 M Ally Ruiz

21 M Jady’s Coy

35 M Libby Earley

3 F Anna Bundy

9 F Lucia Wells

Peters Township

88 GK Molly Kunistek

3D Ella Neupaver

7 D Isabelle Guna

10 D Lexi Pirosko

17 D Bella Spergel

22 D Christina Sefer

5 M Camryn Klein

8 M Brooke Opferman

28 M Natalie Faingnaert

22 F Bliss Plummer

9 F Hannah Clark

Getting warmed up for the match here at Highmark!

North Allegheny vs Peters Township kicking off soon in the

WPIAL Girls 4A Soccer Championship

North Allegheny (19-1-0) vs Peters Township (14-1-3)

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 8 pm | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

PSN Coverage Team: Mark Goodman (reporting) & Ed Thompson (photography)

It’s GAMEDAY‼️🖤🐯💛

⚽️ WPIAL Finals

🆚 Peters Township

🗓️ Thursday, November 3rd

🕗 8:00 PM

🏟️ Highmark Stadium

Preview

How tough is WPIAL Girls Class 4A soccer?

Both sides won both of their playoff games by a single goal, Proving that the path to Highmark Stadium is not easy for any girls team in the highest classification.

North Allegheny and Peters Township have been at the top of the girls Class 4A soccer standings for a good part of the past 20 plus years.

In the past five years, North Allegheny has been the most consistent school that has been at or near the top of the WPIAL’s ultra-competitive Class 4A Girls soccer group. This will be their third Finals appearance in the last four years.

The Tigers have a deep and talented squad, and they’re led by now two-time Moe Rosensteel Outstanding Player of the Year finalist, Lucia Wells. If you recall, it was the Pitt commit, who as a sophomore, scored the golden goal to help defeat section rival Butler in the 2020 Girls Class 4A final. Wells is surrounded by an outstanding group. Jaydn Coy is a dangerous finisher, who has proven that she can score some clutch goals, including the game winner vs Seneca Valley on Monday. Anna Bundy is a dangerous player on the width and Natalie Rak has been locked solid in goal.

Peters Township has come awfully close a few times in recent years, but they have not lifted the DIstrict 7 Trophy since 2012. Unlike last year, when they couldn’t get past Moon in three tries, this year, they are where they are because of dominance against Mt. Lebanon, their section rival, who they defeated three times this season.

While technically Mt. Lebanon were the section champs, Peters proved they were ultimately the best team out of Section 2, as they haven’t lost a match since August!

The Indians have outscored opponents 62-12 and posted 10 shutouts. It’s senior Brooke Opferman who has led the team in scoring with 13 goals in the regular season.

Against Lebo, it was Bella Spergel who scored in the first half and then Opferman who . Midfielders Opferman and fellow senior Lexi Pirosko joined sophomore Camryn Klein on the All-WPIAL team.

With little margin of error between Class 4A girls teams, this one should be another tight contest between two teams that are very much accustomed to and Surviving close playoff battles.

How They Got To Highmark

North Allegheny (Section 1 Champions)

Head Coach – Aaron Smith

Quarterfinal Rd. – def Bethel Park 2-1 in quarterfinal

Semifinal Rd. – def Seneca Valley 3-2

Peters Township (Section 2 runner-up)

Head Coach – Pat Vereb

Quarterfinal Rd. – def Butler, 1-0,

Semifinal Rd. – def Mt. Lebanon, 2-1

Mark Asher Goodman is a Writer for Pittsburgh Soccer Now, covering the Riverhounds, the Pitt Men’s and Women’s teams, and youth soccer. He also co-hosts a podcast on the Colorado Rapids called ‘Holding the High Line with Rabbi and Red.’ He has written in the past for the Washington Post, Denver Post, The Athletic, and American Soccer Analysis. When he’s not reading, writing, watching, or coaching soccer, he is an actual rabbi. Well, really. You can find him on twitter at @soccer_rabbi