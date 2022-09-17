North Alabama to visit Women’s soccer for ASUN Clash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team will remain at home for its second ASUN contest of the season as the Knights will welcome North Alabama for a 1 pm (ET) matchup Sunday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Like Bellarmine (0-3-5, 0-0-1 ASUN), North Alabama (3-2-4, 0-0-1) opened conference play with a draw. The Lions played Eastern Kentucky to a scoreless stalemate on the road.

Alice Bussey has provided North Alabama with strong goal production, leading the team with four. Izzi Gurney has found the net three times while Kate Wiseman has registered three assists for the Lions, who posted nonconference wins over Jackson State (2-0), Belmont (2-0) and Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5-0).

Heading into the weekend, North Alabama and Bellarmine ranked 1-2 in the ASUN in goals-against average, with the Lions at 0.67 and the Knights at 0.75.

The meeting will mark the fourth between Bellarmine and North Alabama in the Division-I era. The Knights captured the Inaugural Matchup 1-0 on the road before a scoreless tie at home in a second contest in the spring of 2021. The teams deadlocked 2-2 last season in Florence, Alabama.

Both programs were longtime Division II members and highly successful before transitioning to D1, with North Alabama rising in 2018 and Bellarmine in 2020. From 2009-17, the Lions earned seven berths in the NCAA II Tournament. In that same timeframe, the Knights made six trips to the “Big Dance.”

Statistically, Bellarmine is coming off its best match of the season on offense. In a 1-1 draw against Central Arkansas, the Knights generated season highs of 12 shots overall and five shots on goal. Bellarmine snapped a string of four straight shutouts as a freshman midfielder Alexa Orozco scored in the 18th minute off a double assist from the senior midfielder Brielle Heuglin and senior forward Tristan Whalen .

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).