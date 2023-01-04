Norristown boys basketball Downs Perkiomen Valley – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highlights: Myon Kirlew led Norristown with 18 points in a league win over Perkiomen Valley at home. Jonathan Brooks scored 14 points for the Eagles, Jayden Byrd had 12 and Jaden Wise added 11. Julian Sadler put up a game-high 27 points for the Vikings.

Highlights: After missing six games due to injury, Dan Carpenter put up a game-high 21 points, but Pottsgrove managed to pull out the win over Upper Perkiomen. The Falcons outscored the Indians 23-6 in the fourth quarter to cement a comeback. Gabe Rinda and Gabe Rosenberger both scored 13 points apiece to lead Pottsgrove. Julius Marshall and Deymein Doctor both added 10 each.

Highlights: Sal Iemmello led Methacton with 17 points in a win over Owen J. Roberts and Alex Hermann added 15. Luke Fryer led the Wildcats with a game-high 22-point outing on the road. Tyler Rossi added 12 points for OJR.

Phoenixville 53, Upper Merion 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highlights: Perk Valley maintained its unbeaten start to the year (10-0) while cruising past Norristown in PAC Liberty play. Sophomore Quinn Boettinger scored 17 points while fellow sophomores Bella Bacani and Grace Galbavy added 13 and 12, respectively.

Highlights: Emily Dougherty scored 10 points, Aaliyah Freeman had six points and seven steals, Jessica Carroll had 13 rebounds and six points and Pottsgrove shut down Upper Perk in a PAC Frontier Matchup Tuesday.

Highlights: Senior guard Cassidy Kropp netted 19 points with nine rebounds and Mairi Smith dominated down low with 12 rebounds, five blocks and seven points as Methacton improved to 7-3 (3-1 Liberty) with a PAC division win over OJR (2- 6).

Highlights: The Vikings remained undefeated in the PAC Frontier Division with a home win on Tuesday night. Levayda Fuqua led Upper Merion (3-0 Frontier, 3-1 PAC, 5-4 overall) with 13 points. Navaeh Latimore-Besley topped the Phantoms (1-2, 1-3, 4-5) with 12 points.

Oley Valley 54, Daniel Boone 19

Highlights: Ryanne Wheeler scored 15 to lead the Lynx (7-3) over the Blazers (2-11). Liv Welker scored 11 for host Boone.



Oley Valley: Wheeler 7 1-1 15, Hare 2 0-2 5, Higgins-Haas 0 0-0 0, Messner 2 1-4 5, Magee 1 0-0 3, Snyder 2 6-8 10, Walters 0 0 -0 0, Buehler 4 5-7 13, Myers 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 13-22 53

Daniel Boone: Goodhart 1 0-0 2, Tritz 1 0-0 2, Okuniewski 0 0-0 0, Hall 1 0-0 2, Parrott 1 0-0 2, Welker 4 3-6 11, Hofer 0 0-0 0, Fetrow 0 0-2 0, Totals 8 3-8 19

Oley Valley 18 18 13 4 – 53

3-point goals: Hare, Magee

Spring-Ford 58, Boyertown 31

Pottstown 61, Pope John Paul II 42