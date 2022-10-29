Norris banner overflowing after another district volleyball title

FIRTH — The gym at Norris is full of banners marked with conference and district championships in all sports.

But the volleyball banner was out of space when the Class B No. 4 Titans players tried to add the 2022 district championship on Saturday.

Norris shook off a slow start to win the B-3 final over Hastings 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 and clinch his fifth straight berth into the state tournament.

“These girls, they just want to keep the tradition going,” head Coach Christina Boesiger said. “Every year is a new year. We talked today this is not something you can take for granted and they would have to come out here and work for it. They were super motivated to take another trip to Lincoln.”

Five years in a row, including runner-up finishes the last two seasons, is no small feat for Norris.

The Titans had a talk at breakfast about keeping that streak alive.

“The seniors, this will be their fourth year, they have been every single year, and they don’t know what it’s like not to go,” Boesiger said. “I just stress how special this is. There are great teams and great players that never get this opportunity.”

Norris’ ticket came at the expense of the Tigers, who made things difficult for the Titans, especially early on.

Hastings strung together an 8-1 run in the first set to even the frame at 14 before the Titans pulled away.

“I think we still felt confident,” junior middle Celia Spilker said. “We were just getting going and getting into, but I was really proud of the way we came back and pushed through it.”

Outside hitters Gracie Kircher and Anna Jelinek each had 14 kills to lead the team, and Spilker had nine.

But Boesiger praised the Hastings defense afterwards.

“Hastings, though, I thought they came out and played really well,” she said. “Their defense was just digging balls left and right. That part, our girls had to work a little bit harder.”

The page turns to next week for Norris. They will look to finally get over the hump of finishing second, but that would involve snapping No. 1 Omaha Skutt’s run of seven straight titles. Or defeating No. 2 Elkhorn North, which has beaten the Titans twice this season.

“We have been so close, like, the last few years,” Boesiger said. “It’s always our goal to see the Championship banner from day one of the season. It’s something that we talk about all the time and knowing that we are in a position to accomplish that is super exciting.”

But despite the lofty goals, Norris feels free heading into the tournament.

“I don’t think we ever put pressure on ourselves,” Boesiger said. “Our goal is to always go out there and play our style and take care of the ball on our side and make adjustments. We try not to put the pressure on.”