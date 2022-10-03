Norman’s Sights Set on LIV Golf Working With the LPGA Women’s Tour

LIV Golf’s fifth event takes place this weekend in Thailand, and with 2023’s full tour on the horizon, LIV CEO Greg Norman spoke of another frontier he’s looking at down the road.

Specifically, Women’s golf and the LPGA.

In interviews drumming up publicity for this weekend’s event, Norman said branching out into the Women’s game is on his agenda.

Norman said:

“That’s always been in the forefront of my mind [working with the women’s game], to be honest with you, because I have been a staunch proponent of them… I’ve played with a lot of LPGA players over the years and I think their value has risen recently, there’s no question about it. If there’s an opportunity for us to have an open conversation and dialogue with women, I’m very much at the Forefront of that.”

While no talks have occurred, earlier this year, LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she would hear Norman out.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she’ll take the call from LIV Golf https://t.co/pIHz5bJvWh — Golfweek (@golfweek) July 22, 2022

Marcoux told Golfweek:

“I would engage in a conversation if it would achieve our aim of promoting Women’s golf, but there needs to be input from players and sponsors. There’s a lot of factors to consider before we do business with.”

While it sounds like any such discussions could take years to form on the course, it’s worth noting that it’s something that’s on Norman’s long-term agenda.

