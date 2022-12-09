Norman Joseph out as McGill-Toolen’s head football Coach after 2 seasons

For the second time in three years, McGill-Toolen is looking for a new head football coach.

The school announced Friday morning that Norman Joseph had stepped down from the position, although Joseph said it was not his decision.

“I was told yesterday,” they said. “I wasn’t given a reason.”

Joseph was hired to replace Earnest Hill following the 2020 season. They went 7-5 his first year and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Yellow Jackets were 5-5 this past season. They didn’t make the playoffs.

“Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character,” said McGill-Toole president Bry Shields in a press release. “We appreciate his service to our school, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.

“We believe now is the time for our football program to move forward under new leadership. Therefore, we will begin immediately to search for the best person to guide our players to success on and off the playing field.”

A disappointed Joseph said he talked to the team Friday morning.

“A lot of good things were taking place,” he told AL.com. “What people don’t see is the foundation being built. All they see is the finished product. It’s just like a house. No one knows what the foundation is like. All they see is the beautiful structure when it is finished. We were in the process of building a very solid foundation at McGill-Toolen.”

Joseph spent the 2020 season as Offensive Coordinator at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La., before accepting the job at McGill. A Vicksburg, Miss., native, Joseph played college football at Mississippi State and has spent the majority of his career coaching college football. He has had head coaching stints at Belhaven (1998-2000), Louisiana College (2004) and Mississippi College (2005-2013). He started the program at Belhaven.

Joseph also has been an Offensive Coordinator at Northeast Louisiana, Southern Miss, San Jose State, Midwestern State and Southeastern University. He said Friday he hopes he is not done coaching.

“I don’t feel like I’m finished,” he said. “There is a lot of coaching left in me, a lot of mentoring and molding lives and winning ball games. Before you win ball games, you have to get those other things right. We were very young last year, very young.

“If there is a program that wants someone with class and integrity to Coach men the right way and Discipline them, then I would love to hear from them.”

In addition to fielding a young team in the tough Class 6A, Region 1 this season, Joseph also had five starting quarterbacks in his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

McGill was 4-2 through six games this fall before losing three of its last four games. Those losses came to state champion Saraland, semifinalist Theodore and perennial power Spanish Fort.

OTHER COACHING NEWS

Barnett Hired at New Brockton

Former Citronelle head coach Jason Barnett was officially hired at New Brockton on Thursday night.

Barnett replaces Zack Holmes, who went 0-10 in 2022 and 10-29 overall in four seasons as head coach.

Barnett was 20-31 in five years at Citronelle.

Noles steps down at Westbrook Christian

Drew Noles has stepped down as the head coach at Westbrook Christian in Gadsden.

Noles went 27-17 in four years at the school.

They took the team to the Class 2A Playoffs twice.

The Warriors were 5-5 in 2022.

Hillcrest-Evergreen hires Justin Nared

Hillcrest-Evergreen has hired former Foley and Spanish Fort Assistant Coach Justin Nared as head coach.

Nared replaces Harry Crum, who took over as interim coach in 2022 after Mike Dean stepped down for medical reasons in August.

The Jaguars went 4-6, losing their final three games to Excel, Cottage Hill and Daphne.

“I’m thrilled to have been granted the opportunity to lead my alma mater,” Nared said. “It’s special to me because it’s home, and it’s where most of my family still lives. I can’t wait to get back involved in the community and really develop our student-athletes to be winners and Champions both on and off the field.”