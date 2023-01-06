Norman High Seniors lead the way in opening win at PC Invitational

Jan. 6—OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman High deferred to its senior leaders to open up its first game outside of Norman this season.

In the first quarter, senior point guard Caison Cole gave the Tigers the lead with a floater in the lane and a deep 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. Norman High led by as many as six in the first quarter before Northwest Classen mounted a 6-0 run to end the quarter tied.

Early in the second quarter, it was Marquis Combs-Pierce’s turn to take over the game offensively. The senior forward scored five points in two possessions to put the Tigers back in front.

Then, Hunter Miller found Cole open behind the arc to extend the lead to eight points.

Norman High would go on to set a season-high in points in a 71-56 win in the first round of the Putnam City Invitational.

“We’re starting to gel,” NNHS head Coach Cory Cole said. “Defense is still the name of the game. Guys did a good job of good transition defense early, sharing the sugar, getting our post play, it’s just a good win. We’ve seen different guys step in and step up.”

In addition to Caison Cole and Combs-Pierce, the Tigers got a big boost from senior Matthew Wilenborg in the paint. Wilenborg got the ball streaking to the basket early in the third quarter and gave the Tigers some momentum with a vicious two-handed dunk.

Wilenborg scored 10 points in the second half with four of those points coming from above the rim.

“Matt’s a beast,” Cory Cole said. “He’s playing through all lot. We’re using his versatility, but he’s got a different skillset than most bigs and you’re seeing that — he can post, he can spot up, he can block shots, he can handle the rock — he was dominant in stretches tonight and we needed that.”

Norman High will advance to face Lawton in the winner’s side of the bracket on Friday at 5:30 pm

Tarik Masri is a sports Reporter for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing [email protected]