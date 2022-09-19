Normally a basketball stronghold, Lawrence pumped for football as the Jayhawks started 3-0

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On a hot September Sunday the Simple Truth Campus ministry group consisting of KU alums and current students hit the field on campus for an intense game of flag football.

A sport that for years hasn’t been a bright spot for the Jayhawks.

“Even growing up in town here seeing guys like Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison, it’s always been basketball, definitely not football,” says Jayhawk alum Perry Tong.

Luisa Garcia just graduated in May from KU and says early on she would Mostly go to KU basketball games but did go to some football games.

“It was just a little easier to go to because it wasn’t quite as popular, there weren’t as many people trying to get in, so it was easier to get in,” says Garcia.

After nearly 13 losing football seasons in a row Jayhawks football is making some noise this year, starting the year off on a 3-0 hot streak.

“I think we’ve all been a little surprised, but we are really excited,” says Garcia.

“The reason they hired Coach Leipold is because he’s a proven program builder. So, whenever that happens there’s excitement there’s Buzz but at the same time I don’t know if anybody could expect what’s happened lately,” says Tong.

An Unexpected surprise Tong, Garcia and the rest of Jayhawks Nation will definitely not complain about.

For now, Tong just loves being able to throw some TD bombs on Sunday and be able to watch his Jayhawks do the same on Saturdays.

“It makes people see KU the way that people from Lawrence see KU. They can see it as something special and desirable to go to. It does so much just being a fan it’s awesome because now in a way you have something to go do on Saturday night,” says Tong.

KU looks to continue with their undefeated season as they take on the Duke next weekend.

