Norika Konno, Louisville Women’s basketball beats Syracuse

Periodically in Section 107, Norika Konno’s head would rise from out of the crowd.

It would bob up and down above Louisville Women’s basketball fans at the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday night, then disappear into a seat below.

On the court, Konno logged a quiet seven minutes in the Cardinals’ 86-77 win against Syracuse, a perfectly fine floor game that saw her score three points and dish out an assist without a turnover.

But when the game was over, she was among the night’s biggest and best stories.

That Fathead-style facsimile of Konno’s face, it turns out, was a family accessory, a sign pointing to the seats across from the Cards’ bench where Konno’s parents, Koji and Kaoru, and Sisters Yuki and Saki sat.

The family of Louisville's Norika Konno come down to the court after the game. December 29, 2022

It was the family’s first visit to Louisville since Konno’s official recruiting visit in high school, Louisville Coach Jeff Walz said.

“It was special,” Walz said. “I mean, it was really, really neat.”

The distance — especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic — has been “taxing” for Konno, Walz said, noting that many college students don’t visit home during the year because they choose not to. Konno hasn’t had the option.

