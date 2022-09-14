Nordonia girls golf sets school record at league tournament

There is no greater feat than to respond to success with even more success when expectations loom large.

The latest example of this came Saturday at Fox Den Golf Course in Stow as the Nordonia girls golf Squad continues to perform with Precision after a Storybook 2021 campaign.

To be able to answer challenges and to perform at a high level after having the finest season in program history is difficult – doing it on the golf course is even more of a daunting task.

Handling mental pressure and taking care of the physical rigors of golf are two different and distinct trials, but the Knights continue to manage just fine.

Competing in the third Suburban League National Conference Tournament, Nordonia created an even new ceiling for its team and program.

The Knights Shattered a school record at Fox Den by a whopping nine strokes to score a 305 to Capture its second straight league tournament crown in brilliant fashion.

“What a totally awesome day for our team and we are now alone in first place,” remarked an excited Nordonia head Coach Greg Harris.

“We beat a Hudson team at their very best as they also shot a Hudson school record score of 308,” said Harris. “We had the best score for the tournament as we also beat everybody in the (SL) American Division, including Medina Highland.”

Nordonia beat a powerful Hudson unit as well as an improving Stow-Munroe Falls Squad (328) on its own course.

“Coach G (assistant Coach and junior varsity Coach Kristi Gunyula) and I are so happy and proud,” said Harris. “We look forward to continuing to improve and make it three in a row at the fourth 2022 Suburban League tournament on September 28 (at Brookledge Golf Course in Cuyahoga Falls).”

It was a team accomplishment for the Knights to snag first place and secure a new school record.

Senior Christina Nagy and sophomore Julia Gulla were Sensational for Nordonia, earning co-medalist honors as three players scored a round of 73 at Fox Den.

Nagy, Gulla and Stow’s Gabriella Berlingieri each carded a 73 while Hudson was led by Lizzy Grant at 74.

“Congratulations to Christina and Julia on leading our team with a 73,” said Harris.

Gulla was red hot early on as she fired a 34 on the front nine! Nagy carded a 37 on the back nine in Stow after turning in a 36 on the front nine.

Junior Brooke Barnes was a model of consistency as she fired a 79 (40-39).

“Brooke followed with an outstanding 79, Larisa (Golembiewski) with a steady and solid 80; Maci (Taylor) tied her tournament personal record with an excellent 87, and Kenadie (Trehan) also played very well with 95,” said the coach.

Golembiewski, a senior, carded a 37 on the front nine while Barnes had a strong 39 on the back nine.

It was an important tournament on a critical course as Fox Den will be the site for the Sectional Championships on Oct. 6.

While the Squad has focused on the short game and putting, Harris was quick to point out that there is no specific aspect of the game that has stood out this early fall – Frankly it is just solid overall play by many team members in a thriving program .

“There are no real Secrets to why our team continues to improve, all of the girls are very dedicated and put in a lot of work in all parts of their games with a special emphasis on their short games,” said Harris, who is in his eighth season.

“Also, we are a very close team with everybody helping and supporting each other,” Harris added. “As each team member gets better, our team gets better. And as their coach, it is so much fun to see this happen.”

Other Seniors on the youthful roster are Makayla Jethrow, Cammie Becker, Jillian Kaminsky and Jie Li.