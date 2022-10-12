Nordonia girls golf Advances to district tournament

Nordonia girls golf Advances to district tournament

Claiming the third consecutive team berth to the Division I District Championships says a ton about the Nordonia girls golf program, but the Knight program is taking a lunch pail approach to this year’s post season.

Simply put, there is more work to do for the Knights.

Taking their first step toward a huge team goal this fall, Nordonia had a fabulous second-place effort at the Fox Den Division I Sectional tournament in Stow Oct. 6.

Qualifying for the district championships as a team. Check.

“The team had two main goals for this season and they accomplished the first one when they won the Suburban League National Conference Division (on Sept. 28) and their second goal is to qualify as a team to play in the State Tournament in Columbus, commented Nordonia head Coach Greg Harris.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button