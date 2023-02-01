Nordonia boys basketball leans on defense to stay up top

Defense is so critical for Nordonia competing in the loaded Suburban League National Conference.

Nordonia ran into a few top players recently and strong help defense was instrumental in the Knights collecting a pair of big wins in their quest to capture the league title.

Staunch defense helped Nordonia move to 8-1 in the SL National and to 13-2 overall with a 69-58 home win over Wadsworth Friday night and a 67-50 road win at Twinsburg a few days earlier.

With Knight senior guard Landon Naylor having an MVP-type season this year and Brecksville having Sensational lead guard and college Recruit Luke Skaljac, it’s so easy to forget all of the other great guards and wings in the league.

