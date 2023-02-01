Nordonia boys basketball leans on defense to stay up top

Defense is so critical for Nordonia competing in the loaded Suburban League National Conference.

Nordonia ran into a few top players recently and strong help defense was instrumental in the Knights collecting a pair of big wins in their quest to capture the league title.

Staunch defense helped Nordonia move to 8-1 in the SL National and to 13-2 overall with a 69-58 home win over Wadsworth Friday night and a 67-50 road win at Twinsburg a few days earlier.

With Knight senior guard Landon Naylor having an MVP-type season this year and Brecksville having Sensational lead guard and college Recruit Luke Skaljac, it’s so easy to forget all of the other great guards and wings in the league.

Wadsworth has three veteran standouts that Nordonia defended well in all-time leading scorer and Wright State commit Soloman Callaghan, Maxx Bosley, and point guard Caden Madigan.

Callaghan, who recently scored 45 points in a game, was held to just one field goal and six points by Nordonia.

Earlier this year, Bosley poured in a school record 47 points in a game. They had 21 points against the Knights, but managed just six total field goals. Madigan (15 points) had only three field goals through three quarters at Nordonia.

In the Knight’s win at Twinsburg (10-6, 2-6), All-District point guard Adam Williams was held to just one field goal and six points.

Knight head Coach Dominique Sanders loves his club’s individual man defense by a slew of his athletes, but he stressed the importance of teamwork within those man sets.

“Our help defense has been very good,” Stressed Sanders as Seniors Gabe Ingram, Patrick Williams, and Joey Palinkas had the assignment of Defending Callaghan. Williams and Palinkas came off the bench.

Against Twinsburg’s Williams, it was primarily Palinkas.

“Adam Williams is the head of the snake for Twinsburg,” said Sanders. “He is a great player and an even greater young man, but he was our focus coming in. We wanted to sag on him just a little to stop the penetration and rely on our help defense. We have the size to be able to do that.”

“Our guys do a great job of defending, but our help defense is what has been great,” said Sanders. “Collectively, as a group, we have done a really nice job.”

A strong league schedule, led by Brecksville (14-2, 8-1), Stow (14-2, 6-2), Wadsworth (10-6, 4-5), and Twinsburg, has helped Nordonia navigate through the season and could pay dividends in the post season.

“We had a tough off-season and worked extremely hard, and that grind along with our tough schedule will only help us,” pointed out Sanders. “These are the type of things that bring out championships for a team.”

Battling through adversity in close games can only help Nordonia, which recently had an amazing 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and beat North Royalton 64-63 in overtime.

Nordonia also had a three overtime win over Stow (66-64) and bested Wadsworth in OT (73-68) in the clubs’ first meeting in mid-December, plus a big one-point win over Lorain, which was undefeated at the time.

Naylor, who also impacts on the defensive end, exploded for 31 points and had eight rebounds against the Grizzlies.

Fueled behind a monster 16-point fourth quarter that included a pair of 3-pointers, Naylor had scored 12 straight points for the Knights in a wild 30-point fourth period against Wadsworth!

“Our focus offensively in the off season was to take care of the basketball, and I think we have done led, led by Landon, and have collectively done a great job,” Stressed Sanders. “Landon always makes the extra move and the extra pass.”

Speaking of strong Perimeter players and wings in the league, Nordonia’s Liam Gopalakrishna, is one of the more underrated players in the league. The 6-0 senior is battle-tested and does a lot of things on the court.

Gopalakrishna had 11 points and dished out four assists against Wadsworth and at Twinsburg, poured in 18 points.

“Liam is one of the more experienced players and he really does need more recognition,” noted Sanders. “In his last few games, he (Gopalakrishna) has been hot and has been averaging almost 20 points a game.”

Nordonia only committed nine turnovers through three quarters against the Grizzlies.

Against Wadsworth, solid defense was turned in by other Knight Veteran Seniors like Mitchell Wiechecki (seven points, eight boards), Isaac Cherry (six points, two feeds), and Khari Alamin (three rebounds). Cherry, Ingram, and Wiechecki each had a blocked shot.

Ingram pumped in 14 second half points at Twinsburg and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Naylor’s strong floor game reflected 14 points, eight boards, and five assists.

A huge second half by Ingram also included efforts by eight different Knights scoring in a big 26-12 third period at Twinsburg, which included a huge slam dunk by Wiechecki off an Ingram feed.

Sophomore Trevor Turnbull also played well in a start as he had three assists, three points, two steals, and helped on the glass.

Wiechecki put up a Massive double-double of 18 points and 15 boards in that crucial come from behind win over a deceptively-good North Royalton club.