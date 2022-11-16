Nordics, Trojans represented on SCC ‘Elite’ volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

NORWAY — The Skyline Central Conference recently selected its all-conference volleyball teams and three area players were named to the league’s Elite Team.

Forest Park junior middle hitter Leah Feldhausen, North Dickinson senior hitter Micah Lindholm and Forest Park senior defensive specialist Ashlynn Kannich were given that honor.

Others picked to the Elite Team included Bark River-Harris junior Carley Varoni, Stephenson junior Mia Hauser, Carney-Nadeau junior Samantha Kedsch and Superior Central senior Riley Moore.

Varoni was named the SCC’s player of the year and Kannich was selected as the league’s defensive player of the year.

Forest Park junior setter Charlie Larson and North Dickinson senior middle Aiden Hord were picked to the first team, while Norway senior Hannah Burklund and Forest Park sophomore Audrey Franz were named to the second team.

Area players given Honorable mention included North Dickinson senior Gabby Schultz, North Central junior Mady Bemis, Forest Park junior Lauren Kudwa and Norway senior Giorgia Policaro.

North Central senior Katrina Borucki was given the Individual Sportsmanship Award, while Munising was given the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Stephenson’s Jackson Miller was named Coach of the year.

Three teams finished tied for varsity Champions — Forest Park, Bark River-Harris and Stephenson. All sported 8-1 records.