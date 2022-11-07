NOR CAL GOLF REP SHOW SET FOR FEB 13-14, 2023—AND WITH A NEW VENUE

The 42n.d annual Northern California Golf Reps Association (NCGRA) Golf Merchandise Show will be held Feb 13-14, 2023, at a new venue, the spacious Sunrise Center in Vacaville, CA. The new location is central to PGA & LPGA golf professionals, golf shop buyers, merchandisers as well as other industry leaders and influencers.

This “industry only” exhibit hall show, will attract vendors from leading men’s and women’s golf apparel lines, golf equipment, accessories, golf car and utility vehicles, range equipment, tournament gifts, and tech-related products.

The show will attract buyers from public and private golf clubs plus Casinos and off-course retailers, Racquet and sport Clubs and resort facilities throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

In addition to the show, educational opportunities will be available each morning which are approved for PGA and LPGA credit.

The official hotel for show vendors and buyers will be the Hyatt Place-Vacavillelocated on site, next to the Sunrise Center & Exhibit Hall. Show set-up for vendors will take place mid-morning on Sun. Feb 12 and completed in time for afternoon Superbowl viewing at the hotel.

“We are extremely excited about our upcoming show as our new venue provides a more centralized location, expansive showroom, enhanced lighting and improved air filtration, and easily accessible parking,” said NCGRA President Richard Davison. “Not only will it be ideal for the vendors, but it will provide an enhanced shopping experience for golf buyers.”

Vendors, buyers, and those interested in sponsorship opportunities can learn more by visiting the NCGRA website: www.norcalgolfreps.org or email Show Producer Emmy at: [email protected]

This show is sponsored by Thrasher Golf, Mazz Golf Managementand CIG Insurance and is held in close cooperation with the Association of Golf Course Merchandisers (AGM) and the Northern California Section of the PGA (NCPGA).

For further show updates, follow us on Facebook at Nor Cal Golf Rep Association: https://www.facebook.com/Nor-Cal-Golf-Rep-Association-143424875778866.

# # #

Nor Cal Golf Reps Association | Contact: Emmy | [email protected] | 530.902.8181