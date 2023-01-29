Nonprofit revamps business and arts Awards

Jan. 28—THE ARTS are constantly changing, reflecting shifts in tastes, perspective and cultural mores.

After nearly 40 years of celebrating the connection between Commerce and the arts, the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts has expanded and updated its award categories for 2023 to better reflect support for the arts in the Granite State.

The inspiration to revamp the program came from the arts community, says Tricia Soule, the group’s executive director.

“We have had Awards that are based on the size of an organization for more than 35 years,” Soule said in a recent interview. “When we introduced in 2019 two new membership categories along with award categories for artist entrepreneur as well as arts and cultural organizations, there’s been a tremendous response from those in the arts to join the NHBCA.”

The nonprofit has seen an uptick in applications for the Bayberry Financial Services Artrepreneur Award, which recognizes professional artists, and the Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award, which recognizes arts and cultural organizations, Soule said.

“We’ve seen such strong applications coming in from those folks that we thought, ‘Hey, this is an exciting time to look at the existing business Awards and try to get a little bit more creative with parameters,'” she said.

The Awards still recognize businesses based on their size.

The Fanfare Small Business Award is given to a business that includes a single entrepreneur up to 49 employees.

“It’s to recognize small businesses that often make investments in the arts, and that might not be with a Giant check per se, but through in-kind support,” Soule said.

Supporting the arts on even a modest level can create “fanfare,” said Soule, offering New London Inn, last year’s small business category winner, as an example.

“They took underutilized space in the inn and turned it into office space for an arts organization called the Center for Arts — Lake Sunapee Region. And in addition to that, they operate as an alternative gallery space for artists to sell their work,” she said. “And they put Collateral material or Flyers into their guest rooms to be able to highlight the local arts community.”

The Dyed-in-the-Wool Medium Business Award is given to a medium-sized business with 50 to 200 employees that has provided support to a specific arts or cultural organization for at least five consecutive years.

The Boundless Generosity Large Business Award is given to a company with more than 200 employees that contribute to arts organizations throughout New Hampshire.

“It can be consecutive years of support, of course, but we’re really interested in businesses that are funding the arts throughout the state of New Hampshire,” Soule said.

The committee also has updated its Business Leader Award, rechristened the Changemaker: Business Leadership Award.

“We’re especially interested in business leaders who dedicate their time and knowledge as volunteers for nonprofit boards,” Soule said. “That business experience that they can bring to an organization can be so powerful and transformative.”

Applications and nominations for the 39th Annual Arts Awards are open through Feb. 17. Visit nhbca.com for more information. Nominees will be recognized at an Awards Gala on May 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.

