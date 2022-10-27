Nonprofit Releases results of Burke ‘State of the Arts’ survey

The State of the Visual Arts in Burke County survey also points out similar results in the area of ​​arts education. While a national study showed 91% of respondents saying arts are a vital part of a well-rounded education, only 17% said they or a family member had taken an art class in the past year.

In the local schools, it shows 10 visual arts programs in BCPS middle and high schools. It also shows several grant-based programs in some elementary schools, but only one certified art teacher at the elementary level.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, said the district is committed to continuing to provide arts education, particularly at the middle and high school levels.

“We have wonderful art and music programs at the high school and middle school levels,” she said.

Shuffler cited research showing art education has across-the-board benefits for students.

“Studies show that art helps stimulate the brain and expand the mind which can all help to improve language, reading and math skills,” she said. “Finding a place to create, thrive and feel accepted goes a long way in helping a student stay in school.”