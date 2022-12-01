Nonprofit Assembly for the Arts appoints arts leader Deidre McPherson as its first chief community officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The nonprofit Assembly for the Arts, an umbrella organization for the city’s cultural sector, announced Thursday that it has appointed Consultant Deidre McPherson as its first chief community officer.

The appointment signals the intensification of the Assembly’s efforts to improve equity and opportunity for individual artists and practitioners of all kinds, and among the city’s creative industries and nonprofit institutions.

“I’m very excited about her joining our venture,” Jeremy Johnson, Assembly’s president and CEO since 2020, said of McPherson. “We want to continue to center Cleveland as a great city of the arts and as a great city of equity.”

McPherson, 45, a native of Cleveland Heights, holds a master of business administration degree from the University of Maryland.

She has served as curator of public programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and as director of public programs at the Cleveland Museum of Art. She also led artistic and community programs for the 2022 FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art.

“We’re here to support creative businesses and artists and Nonprofits through our advocacy work, policy, racial equity initiatives, research, and marketing … so we have a thriving arts and culture scene,” said McPherson, who started her new job is November 14.

“I really want to have conversations with artists and consult with them in ways to find out what their needs are so I can go back to my team and various partners of Assembly and Advocate for those needs to help them have sustainable careers,” she said.

Assembly for the Arts is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that operates in partnership with Cuyahoga Arts and Culture, the public agency that distributes $12 million per year to nonprofit cultural organizations, community projects, and individual artists from money gathered through the county’s 30- cents-a-pack tax on cigarettes.

Assembly for the Arts is also linked to Assembly for Action, a 501(c)4 political action nonprofit legally enabled to engage in lobbying and fundraising.

Assembly for the Arts was formed to provide a unified voice for a $1 billion creative economy in Northeast Ohio that includes both nonprofit cultural organizations and for-profit businesses, ranging from architecture and graphic design to film, music performance, and recording.

McPherson’s recent projects have included organizing the first round of FRONT Art Futures Fellowships.

Deidre McPherson, director of artistic and community initiatives for the FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, announced the first four winners of the FRONT Art Futures Fellowship Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Cleveland Museum of Art.Steven Litt, cleveland.com

The four winners of the fellowship, announced earlier this year, will receive $25,000, a berth in the 2025 FRONT triennial, plus travel opportunities and entry to art world Elites locally and nationally. McPherson said that the program was designed to be a positive, life-changing experience for artists.

At FRONT, McPherson also helped lead the recent FRONT Art Futures Forum, held at the Health Education Campus of the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University.

During the forum, representatives of Cleveland’s top visual arts institutions described their efforts to improve racial equity in programming, hiring, and other aspects of their operations. Black cultural leaders criticized those efforts in a separate, afternoon session at the event, as not producing substantive change.

Johnson said that Assembly for the Arts will continue to pursue such conversations.

McPherson said that another part of her work at Assembly will involve quantifying the economic impact of the arts in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

Related projects will include helping local participation in the upcoming Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 national survey to be conducted by the Washington, DC-based American Federation of the Arts.

The study is conducted every five years to gauge the economic impact of spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and the event-related spending by their audiences across the country

“This is the first time Cuyahoga County has been included in this study,” McPherson said. “We’ve invested heavily in arts and culture. We’re the Envy of other parts of the country.”

She said the new study “will help quantify the number of jobs supported, the revenue generated, and the social and economic benefit of arts and culture and what it brings to local communities.”