Nonna’s Garage at Nonna Picci Set to Open Back Up This Friday

Nonna Picci Wood Fired Pizza is set to open back up their arcade, Nonna’s Garage, this Friday, February 11, 5:00 pm – Midnight with some re-opening day giveaways.

Enjoy some one-of-a-kind pizza and the nostalgia of an arcade this weekend.

“At Nonna’s Garage we bring our own twist on the arcade bar concept by combining arcade fun with an old junkyard feel. We feature more than 2 dozen new and classic arcade games, Pinball machines, three Lanes of classic Skee-Ball, Bocce courts, air hockey, pool tables, badminton, and tetherball.

If all that playing around and having fun makes you hungry, order something Delicious from Nonna Picci at our outside bar and we will run it out to you at the garage. We offer our Delicious pizza, snacks, sandwiches, calzones and more. We also have cold beer and frozen drinks available — but please remember all alcoholic beverages must stay within the fenced in area.”

This weekend’s hours for Nonna’s Garage are Friday through Sunday, 5:00 pm – midnight.

Nonna Picci is located at 807 S. Main Street in Statesboro.






