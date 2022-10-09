Nonexistent offense plagues Iowa football in a 9-6 loss to Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) sacks Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) as he looks to throw the ball in the second quarter of the game at the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As Iowa used its second timeout after a passing play that went for minus-9 yards, the Memorial Stadium staff blared the song “Thriller.”

It was indeed a “thriller … thriller night” at Memorial Stadium, but not for the Hawkeyes.

Illinois bested Iowa, 9-6, as the Hawkeyes’ offense again struggled mightily. It was the Illini’s first win over Iowa since 2008.

Illini (5-1, 2-1) kicker Fabrizio Pinton kicked the go-ahead field goal from 36 yards out with 2:49 remaining. Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski initially had a fumble on the previous play that cornerback Riley Moss returned for a touchdown, but a replay review overturned the call.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2) had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes, but quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception with 1:36 left. He was hit as he threw.

Three straight stops from Iowa’s defense gave the offense another chance with 1:16 to go. A sack and a pair of offensive line penalties derailed any realistic hopes of a last-second revival.

The game-winning Illinois drive came after Cedar Rapids native Quinn Schulte grabbed an interception at the Iowa 1-yard line to stanch an 81-yard Illini drive.

But Iowa’s offense responded to the Schulte interception with a three-and-out, which gave Illinois excellent field position.

Iowa’s offense had many tantalizing opportunities Saturday night, but it couldn’t take advantage.

A first-half punt that deflected off an Illinois player and into the arms of Jack Campbell set up a drive at the Illinois 35-yard line. Iowa then lost 6 yards as it went three-and-out and had to punt.

Also in the first half, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss forced a fumble and linebacker Seth Benson recovered it on the Illinois 5-yard line. Iowa lost 4 yards and settled for a 27-yard Drew Stevens field goal.

Petras was 18-for-36, marking the third time in six games that he completed 50 percent or less of his passes. The Hawkeyes’ rushing game averaged just 1.7 yards per carry.

“Yeah, 9-6 game, you’d probably say both offenses were lacking,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’m not sure we took a step forward tonight. I felt like we did last week with the offense. Tonight, not the case.”

Petras saw “a lot of self-inflicted” problems with the offense in Saturday’s loss.

“As a unit, we have to be better,” Petras said. “Can’t keep doing this.”

Iowa’s defense held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season despite Illinois running back Chase Brown rushing for 146 yards with an efficient 4.7 yards per carry.

Illinois starting quarterback Tommy DeVito exited the game in the first half with an injury, but Sitkowski had a serviceable performance. They went 13-for-19 for 74 yards.

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini described Saturday’s loss as “extremely frustrating.”

“It definitely hurts,” Ragaini said. “We’re all hurting.”

The loss moves Iowa into a three-way tie for last place in the Big Ten West alongside Wisconsin and Northwestern.

“This is a tough one to swallow going into our bye week,” Campbell said. “But again, 24-hour rule, we’re going to flush it.”

The road won’t be much easier after the bye week. Iowa’s first game after the bye is at No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 22. The Hawkeyes have not won on the road against the Buckeyes since 1991.

