Noname Pleads With Black Artists To Gatekeep The Culture

Noname is calling for action against white corporations that bleed the culture dry — and she’s asking Black artists to gatekeep.

On Thursday (Jan. 19), the Chicago poet took to Instagram, posting a lengthy challenge to her Black contemporaries. She pleaded with the culture to stand against those who have taken advantage of Black art in the name of capitalism.

“One of the biggest Mistakes I believe we’ve made in our struggle towards Liberation in this country is allowing white America unfiltered access to our entire culture. White America has created an institution of violent policing and medical neglect that is Killing us EVERY F**KING DAY,” she declared.

“And every day we get on their platforms (Tik Tok, Twitter, etc.), and we create trends, music, art, and language that they turn into billions.”

She demanded that Black artists understand the power of their art and why white capitalist consumption has undermined its authenticity.

The rapper, née Fatimah Nyeema Warner, then compared Hip-Hop’s life to that of Blues. Noname suggests that both originated from Black pain and then were slowly co-opted by white dollars. Warner, 31, then expressed that she understands that people need to “survive under capitalism,” but if Black artists united against a common threat, they could create change.

“Do yall never think,” the Radical activist began. “Maybe white people don’t organize to end economic/racist exploitation that black people face simply because they love consuming the art we make out of survival.”

“As black artists making black art, we have a responsibility to our community and to our culture. I understand needing to survive under capitalism, but there is power in collective action! What would it look like if we all said, unless festivals, streaming, social media puts 10% of their profits into a black community fund we use to house and feed people, we will no longer contribute our content.”

Concluding her critique of Black culture, the “Diddy Bop” emcee expressed that she is set to play Coachella 2023. However, she explained that she was performing because she “needs the bread” in this capitalist society.

“I’m about to play at Coachella because I need the bread,” she explained. “Trust, I’m not above anybody but if there was a collective Boycott where ALL black artists refuse to share our work unless we see Radical change in our conditions, I would immediately do that sh*t.”

