Non-wearables you need for your next round

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

When you think of golf accessories, you probably think about hats, gloves, head covers, socks, etc. Those items have their own best-of posts where you can browse our favorite items. This round up, however, includes everything else — our favorite must-have knick-knacks for your next round of golf. Scroll down to shop the list!

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

G-ROK Wireless Golf Speaker $99.99 Product Description In The Box Videos FAQ The Ultimate easy-to-use golf speaker. Portable bluetooth golf cart speakers that instantly stick to a golf cart and other metal surfaces. This rugged iPX7 Waterproof & Dustproof wireless Portable speaker is perfect to take on and off the course. The G-ROK will provide you with 24-hour battery life, 30 Foot range of wireless quality sound, and one heck of a powerful magnetic hold to your golf cart. This speaker is a must-have for all golfers! Easy to use Magnetic Mounting iPX7 waterproof and dustproof Rugged drop-resistant construction (5 ft) 24 hours of play time Built-in speaker phone Wireless up to 30 ft Optional Micro SD Card stores up to 5,000 songs G-ROK Speaker with built in Twist Lock and Magnets Removable Aluminum Hook (for storing or hanging on golf bag) Aux cable for connecting to non-wireless devices USB power cord Instruction manual Buy Now View Product

6-in-1 Divot Tool $17.50 The Birdicorn Divot Tool has 6 distinct functions in 1 sleek design to help Golfers of all skill levels Fix ball marks, draw a line on your golf ball, practice your putting, open bottles, hold your favorite birdicoin, and keep your grips dry All tools include a neutral colored bird coin. Tools are also designed to fit your favorite existing 1″ coin Buy Now View Product

3 RAIL + COIN $19.95 Make more putts with the Revolutionary 3 dimensional On Point ball marker! TWO markers in ONE – The only patented 3 Dimensional Dome marker and coin marker Permitted under the rules of golf by the USGA and R&A Improves your set-up, alignment and distance control Increases your ability to “see” the line Creates “tunnel vision” – intensifies you focus and concentration Helps you read the greens and sink more putts Great for tournaments, events, and every day use Become a more confident putter and shoot lower scores Get the #1 ball marker in golf and lower your score today! Buy Now View Product

YETI Rambler 18 oz Bottle with Chug Cap $30 A necessity for hiking, kayaking, or just commuting to work. the double-wall vacuum insulated cup keeps your drink cool from the first pour to the last sip. The durable, shatter-resistant bottle is dishwasher safe for when it needs a full clean. The TripleHaul handle is easily removed and the Chug Cap is included with the bottle. Buy Now View Product

Palm Utility Bag $29.99 This Utility range Finder pouch easily clips to your bag and has extra pockets to hold other knick knacks that might get lost in a Giant pocket in your bag. buy now

Uther printed golf towel $29.99 These fun printed golf towels come in an array of florals and other fun prints that fit all types of golf styles. buy now