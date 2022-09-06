Non-Conference Slate Revealed – Stanford University Athletics

Headed into another season with high expectations, the Stanford Women’s basketball program has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign, starting in November.

The Cardinal is set to face six teams that advanced to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including defending national champion South Carolina. The bulk of Stanford’s non-conference schedule will be played at home inside Maples Pavilion, along with trips to Stockton, Portland and Hawaii.

Stanford’s Dec. 18 game vs. Tennessee, a staple of the Women’s college basketball season, will be broadcast on ABC, only the second regular season NCAA Women’s basketball game to appear on the channel. Additional TV designations and tip times will also be released at a later date.

“We are thrilled to have another highly competitive non-conference schedule, especially featuring such a big amount of marquee games at Maples Pavilion,” said The Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women’s Basketball Tara VanDerveer . “We have high hopes for the upcoming season and look forward to seeing all our fans again soon!”

Become a Women’s basketball season ticket member by placing your deposit today! With your $50 per seat deposit, you will have access to the best available seat locations prior to season tickets opening up to the public. Season tickets start at just $225 per seat!

The Cardinal returns 10 players from last year’s Pac-12 Championship and Final Four squad, while welcoming in five freshmen. The Cardinal is the only team in the Nation to return two WBCA All-Americans in Haley Jones and Cameron Brink .

Series Histories – Non-Conference Opponents

San Diego State: 4-4 (Last: W, 77-49, March 23, 2009)

Pacific: 19-3 (Last: W, 91-62, Dec. 12, 2021)

Portland: 2-0 (Last: W, 77-55, Nov. 16, 2021)

Cal Poly: 8-1 (Last: W, 108-40, Nov. 24, 2020)

South Carolina: 6-2 (Last: L, 65-61, Dec. 21, 2021)

FGCU: 3-0 (Last: W, 88-65, Nov. 23, 2018)

Grambling State: 1-0 (Last: W, 82-43, March 16, 1996)

Hawaii: 10-0 (Last: W, 81-59, Nov. 25, 2018)

Santa Clara: 29-5 (Last: W, 61-58, Nov. 23, 2015)

Gonzaga: 11-2 (Last: W, 66-50, Jan. 9, 2022)

Tennessee: 13-25 (Last: W, 74-63, Dec. 18, 2021)

Creighton:

2022-23 Stanford Women’s Basketball Schedule