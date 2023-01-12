Nominate now for national Irish Arts Awards in Buffalo, NY

Irish arts fans across America are being urged to get their nominations in now for the Irish Echo Arts Awards which will take place in Buffalo, New York on April 28.

Among Honorary Chairs throwing their weight behind the national event are dancer Darrah Carr, Celtic punk playwright Larry Kirwan, screen star Geraldine Hughes and Oscar-nominated actor-poet Michael O’Keefe.

Awards will be presented across a range of artistic and cultural fields including dance, theatre, literature, stage & screen and music. There will also be special recognition for the Irish Festivals which are the Highlights of the Irish calendar across the US and for the pioneering Irish centers which are the hub of all things cultural.

Said Irish Echo Publisher Máirtín Ó Muilleoir: “Nothing keeps spirits high like Irish arts. The arts are the rock on which Irish America stand and these Awards give us a chance to afford our Irish American artists richly-merited recognition. We really want to see a broad representation from all those centers and communities which are vibrant, grassroots Champions for Irish arts and culture. The Irish Echo is Grateful to the ebullient Irish community of Buffalo and in particular to our Sponsor Jack O’Donnell for affording us a hearty first mile Fáilte to the City of Good Neighbours.”

Powerhouse behind the Gala dinner event is NY State Senator Tim Kennedy who is a booster for Buffalo’s storied Irish links which include the world’s most significant collection of James Joyce’s works in University of Buffalo and bilingual street signs in that Bastion of the Irish, Old House Ward .

“We will be Rolling out the red carpet for our visitors and ensuring they get to enjoy the best of Buffalo Hospitality while getting to learn more about the work of arts Promoters and practitioners from across America – their peers who are making a real difference in their communities,” said Senator Kennedy.

Nominations can be made online now.