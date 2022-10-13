Noles News: Jared Verse on national radar, Basketball at ACC Media Day

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ’23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11



Football

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has been added to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List, given to the nations best defensive player.

Former Florida State running back Dalvin Cook has been active on FSU Twitter lately:

FSU kind of sleeping not have Retired that 4️⃣ yet ‍♂️ — 4️⃣ (@dalvincook) October 12, 2022

Defensive lineman Dennis Briggs has been all over the line during his time at Florida State and it seems like he’s made an impact at whatever position he plays.

RELATED: Players Jordan Travis and Ryan Fitzgerald met with the media after Wednesday’s practice



FSU Offensive lineman continues to Impress on and off the field, currently raising money for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Former Florida State safety Lamarcus Joyner was the latest guest on FSU’s “Sod Talk,” Hosted by Bryant McFadden.

Here’s a look at the Noles in the Pros Highlights from Week 5 in the NFL:

Basketball

The Noles kicked off the basketball season yesterday in Charlotte, North Carolina for the ACC Tipoff.

Mathew Cleveland and Caleb Mills represented the Seminoles, along with long-time head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

A clear definition of the word “athlete,” Charlie Ward celebrated his birthday yesterday.

All Sports

FSU traveled down south to Juno Beach on Monday to face the UNC Tar Heels in the Stephens Cup for a three day match.

The Noles wound up losing to the Tar Heels, heading home as the runner-ups.

Florida State volleyball is fresh off a three game win streak, heading to Virginia and Pittsburgh this weekend to face two conference opponents.

FSU’s Women’s soccer team will host the Duke Blue Devils tonight, debuting this years Paint it Pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness.