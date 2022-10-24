Noles News: Georgia Tech week, baseball starts off strong, volleyball sweeps

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are opening up winter sports alongside football, ending a much needed bye week heading into Georgia Tech prep for their upcoming game this Saturday at home. Baseball closed out its first exhibition under new head Coach Link Jarrett, and soccer put one in the win column after a rocky start. Volleyball brought out the broom, and little did you know it, FSU opened up as a 20.5-point favorite in Vegas’ eyes, looking at a program that is in a little bit of a shambles after dropping its head coach.

Football

Back off the bye week, the Seminoles Stare down a Barrel aimed at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who travel to Tallahassee this Saturday. The game is set to kick off at noon and should be an interesting one heading into the back half of the season, with a little uncertainty on the Tech side of the ball regarding quarterback Jeff Sims and a team trying to Rally around a former Captain who is now head coach.

Throughout this season, there have been a few things going on on the FSU side of things with injuries, personnel, matchups, and playing ranked opponents, but a fully healthy Squad should be able to handle the Yellow Jackets and show an overall improvement from last season.

Make sure you head over to Coosh’s Monday night to check out Inside Seminoles Football from 7-8 p.m

Recruiting

As always, there is a great recruiting discussion going on about prospects, commits, visits, and the who and what is going on behind the scenes in our Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ’23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11. There should be a list of upcoming visitors coming into the mix this week, so be sure to be on the lookout.

i will be taking an official visit to FSU this weekend. — Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) October 24, 2022

All Sports

Baseball took down Kennesaw State in its first exhibition under new head Coach Link Jarrett.

Tune in to watch basketball take on Newberry College on the 27th.

Continuing her roster previews, Tomahawk Nation’s Gwyn Rhodes breaks down the softball Sophomores in her article taking a look at two players returning to Tallahassee in 2023.

Dallas Dorsey does Dallas Dorsey things.

The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (11-2-2) took down No. 20 Pitt (12-4-1) 1-0 on the road on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles bounced back after a 2-1 loss to No. 2 UNC is Thursday night. The Seminole defense was strong all game, allowing only four shots on goal, resulting in four saves for Mia Justus and the eighth shutout of the season for the Seminoles.

Breaking out the broom, volleyball swept the weekend on Sunday, beating Wake Forest inside Tully Gymnasium.

From Seminoles.com:

The Florida State Seminoles (14-7, 6-4) continued their dominance at home with a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-9, 4- 6) it is Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles improve to 11-1 at Tully Gym and 6-4 versus ACC opponents. The Noles were simply dominant in the first set against the Demon Deacons, leading from start to finish and picking up a 25-17 win. Florida State posted a .314 hitting percentage, led by sophomore Khori Louis’ five kills.