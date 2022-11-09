Noles News: FSU ranked in College Football Playoff, soccer ready for NCAA Tournament

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL) WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL) OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL) DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL) DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL) DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA) DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL) DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC) LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA) LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA) DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL) DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Got to see an excellent Top247 Matchup this past weekend between #FSU OT commit Lucas Simmons and potential 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson as the Noles pledge continues to develop into one of the better pass protectors in the country. @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/cYRZv0Zn3v — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) November 8, 2022

Football

Top Offensive Lines — ranked in Top 25 of BOTH my Run Push & Pass Protection metrics: • Florida

• Florida State

• Georgia

• Michigan

• Ole Miss

• Ohio State

• Oregon

• Texas

• UCLA

• Utah — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 8, 2022

FSU, after being ranked in the AP Top 25 at No. 25, is now slotted at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Where could the Seminoles be headed in the postseason after securing Bowl eligibility? We break down what national Outlets are projecting.

It’s Tuesday, Florida State head Coach Mike Norvell as well as Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and tight end Camren McDonald met with the media to review practice, speak on the Miami win a bit further and talk on this week’s ACC finale vs. the Syracuse Orange .

This week on the Seminole Wrap — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio discuss what went into FSU blowing out Miami, how the team and program should feel about it and what the goal should be for the rest of the season.

A nice little recommendation here from Reader medical on some tips for first-time FSU travelers this weekend in Syracuse.

Soccer

FSU soccer is getting set to start its defense of its national title — the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles kick off play vs. FGCU this Friday. In order to get you prepped, Prince Akeem Joeffer does what he does best and lays down some knowledge on the team, the bracket and other questions surrounding the program.

Basketball

Up next for Florida State on the court — the Women’s Squad takes on Kent State at home this Thursday at 7 pm, while men’s basketball faces off against UCF on Friday at 7 pm in Orlando.

Baseball

Softball

Florida State Seminoles softball is set for an exhibition scrimmage today vs. Team Canada at home, with first pitch set for 4 pm inside JoAnne Graf Field.

All Sports

Here are the latest results from the FSU esports team:

Hang the banner — Florida State University employees representing teams, centers, offices and departments throughout the university this year claimed 18 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards, the most by any institution in the State University System.

From FSU: