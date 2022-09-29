Noles News: Football’s biggest test of the season is two days away

Recruiting

Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis came into the season as the projected No.4 or No.5 signal caller in the ACC by many media outlets. He’s now considered one of the biggest storylines of the 2022 season, with improvements in his accuracy and overall maturity.

Is FSU a QB factory?

Former Seminoles defensive back Bryant McFadden Hosted the Noles “Sod Talk” earlier this week to speak with current Giant and former Seminole Graham Gano.

The Seminoles winning energy is slowly growing back into the garnet and gold culture, currently seen as a real threat in the ACC for the first time in a few years.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Payton is in the long list of young studs for the Noles, making an early impact this season with his first career sack against Boston College. He joined Jeff Culhane after Wednesday’s practice to talk about his growth with the Seminoles and he fits into the system.

FSU’s Wyatt Rector is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, awarded to premier scholar-athletes in every college conference.

A couple Noles in the Pros made game changing plays yet again last weekend, including Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Graham Gano, and Jameis Winston.

Soccer

The Seminoles soccer team currently holds the No.1 offense in the country with 33 goals scored. They’re 7-0-2 on the season, riding a six game win streak.

FSU heads to Miami on Saturday for an ACC Matchup against the Canes.

All Sports

Florida State basketball is just around the corner; television times and tip-off dates have been released.

The Noles held media day earlier this week, getting a first look at many newcomers in garnet and gold.

The Women’s team has also released their tip-off times and television networks for the 2022-23 season.

The Seminoles baseball team secured the commitment of a RHP pitcher last week. Vaughn will be a part of the Noles 2024 recruiting class.

Florida State’s men’s tennis team is preparing for the ITA All-American Championship, which will take place this Saturday in Oklahoma.

The Noles had two Top 10 finishers in the latest Folds of Honor Collegiate tour. The season