Noles News: Football turns attention to NC State, FSU soccer and volleyball earn wins

The Florida State Seminoles endured an up-and-down weekend filled with distractions, losses, victories on the road, and a better look into a developing team still rounding the corner. Soccer took down the Miami Hurricanes, and volleyball handled business in a five-set standoff against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Let’s dive in.

Football

After falling out of the top-25 rankings, the Seminoles turn their focus to Saturday when they face the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, NC at 8:30 pm

FSU is coming off a 31-21 loss against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home in a Matchup that some would like to have back. However, if you have not been living under a rock in the Florida State football world, you will know that this is a team building a foundation of resilience who will now take step two into the Harder part of their season.

Follow along with Tomahawk Nation for team updates, analysis, and video.

Recruiting

There has been a lot happening behind the scenes and experts Tim Scribble, David Stout, and Josh Pick have you covered. For all the latest coverage and updates on the trail, head over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ’23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #10. Join the conversation; it’s fun and you can rest assured that they will only troll you if you talk bad about Josh Burrell.

Also, follow along with softball Reporter Gwyn Rhodes for softball updates in the FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread. Get insight into the direction the team is heading in recruiting and some further analysis for the upcoming season.

All Sports

Soccer and volleyball both put a checkmark in the win column this past weekend, taking down the Miami Hurricanes on the pitch and the North Carolina Tar Heels in record fashion on the court.

The Noles have now won three-straight matches against the Tar Heels dating back to the 2021 spring season.

Heading home from Chapel Hill and into a rivalry matchup against the Hurricanes, the Noles will look to bolster their record to 6-1-0 when they face Miami at Tully this weekend.

Women’s tennis took out three of the four singles matches in the Four in the Fall Tournament winning 16 total over the weekend.

From Seminoles.com: