Noles News: Football stars lead in national categories, Soccer Dominates the ACC

Recruiting

Four-star 2023 defensive back Damari Brown is down to four schools, after visiting Florida State for the Clemson game.

Football

It seems like Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis is finally getting the credit he deserves. Travis is cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, with much improved accuracy and decision making.

Star defensive end Jared Verse currently leads the ACC with a 22.6% pass rush win rate, while also being in the Top 5 for total sacks, according to PFF.

Verse has already gained national headlines with his production at the FBS level, less than a year after he played in the FCS for Albany.

Running backs Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson have created one of the most dominant running back rooms in the nation. Former Seminoles Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham seems to agree.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray met with Jeff Culhane following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his Miami ties and thoughts on the rivalry game.

The Noles got something special in freshman defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase. They may impact Florida State football sooner than expected, with a matured figure.

Doak Campbell Stadium… home to the Greatest tradition in college football.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros Highlights from the NFL:

Basketball

Former Seminole Scottie Barnes was back in action for the Toronto Raptors, making the usual impact he does all over the court. The Raptors dominated, defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 143-100.

Patrick Williams gets a dunk of his own to lead the Chicago Bulls to a Wednesday night win.

FSU will host Flagler College Tonight at 6:00 ET for their second and final exhibition game before the season.

The Noles will kick off their season on Nov. 7 at 11 am ET against Bethune-Cookman.

Soccer

Florida State may have parted ways with an all-time great coach, but they’ve barely skipped a beat this season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque adds another accolade to her extensive resume, winning the 2022 ACC Goalkeeper of the Year.

All Sports

The Noles will be celebrating “Senior Night” tomorrow for their match at 7:30.

The Seminoles beach volleyball team was on the sand yesterday preparing for their season that begins early in 2023.