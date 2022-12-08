Noles News: Football secures Vital commitment, soccer ranked in the Top 5 nationally

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Florida State has announced the return of “The CLIMB” which will be released on YouTube, showing behind the scenes footage of the Seminoles football program.

Tight End Camren McDonald speaks on his time at FSU:

The Noles had a couple transfer Portal entries yesterday including Offensive lineman Rod Orr, defensive end George Wilson, and defensive back Sydney Williams. Orr and Wilson were redshirt freshman and Williams was a redshirt sophomore.

One of the best available Offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Jeremiah Byers has announced his plans on taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.

Former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, celebrating that feat at a recent banquet.

Former FSU star Terrell Buckley was in Bristol, Connecticut Yesterday at the ESPN headquarters, serving as the Orlando Guardian’s XFL representative.

2023 athlete Quindarrius Jones shares his senior season highlights:

2023 defensive lineman commit Keith Sampson had familiar visitors in town yesterday. FSU’s coaching staff has been on the road throughout the entire week visiting commits and different high schools.

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson announced his intentions to take his talents back to Tallahassee, growing up just minutes away from Florida State.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights:

Dustin Hopkins made sure to spread love for an important cause in the NFL’s “crucial cleats” week.

After getting knocked off in the semifinals of the College Cup, the Noles are ranked at No. 3 in the United Soccer coaches poll postseason standings.

FSU was back on the track yesterday, preparing for their run in the spring.

JoAnne Graf Field was recently ranked among the Top 5 college softball stadiums in the country.