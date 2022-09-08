Noles News: Football looks to ride momentum, Basketball offers high school standouts

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson joined FSU’s media team following Wednesday’s practice to talk about his performance against the LSU Tigers, scoring two touchdowns on 102 yards.

Redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown was Featured on “Behind The Mic” to talk about his own performance and the teams improvement moving forward.

FSU safety Akeem Dent has a message for Noles fans:

Stars on and off the field:

Longtime defensive lineman Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett are considered to be Seniors generating NFL buzz, according to On3.

Former FSU quarterback Jameis Winston represents Florida State in the “conference of starting quarterbacks.”

The Noles match against LSU recorded 7.6 million views; the third most-viewed opening Sunday game is on record, per ESPN PR.

New Orleans was filled with a sea of ​​garnet and gold.

Here’s a look at the latest Offensive efficiency model under Norvell:

The #FSU offense the past couple years has been boom or bust essentially. So far through two games, it’s been the opposite. Norvell’s offense is sustaining drives much better, a great sign for FSU. Scoring drives over 11 plays:

2020: 11

2021: 6

2022: 6 pic.twitter.com/3dW8HJUlsO — Matty (@StatsMatty) September 7, 2022

Former FSU safety PJ Williams and former LSU Tigers safety Tyrann Mathieu post up in garnet and gold. It looks like Mathieu may have lost a very important bet:

Yesterday was the anniversary that NFL Legend and FSU alum Anquan Boldin made his NFL debut. What an introduction to the pros…

Basketball

Five-star 2024 forward Trentyn Flowers has received an offer from Florida State, as reported by multiple outlets.

Class of 2025 guard Jalen Haralson also announced that he recently received an offer from head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Noles.

Florida State’s Jeremiah Bembry and Cleveland Yates celebrated their birthday yesterday.

All Sports

FSU’s Women’s soccer team is back in Tallahassee Tonight at 7:00 ET. They’ll host the FGCU Eagles, fresh off a dominant win against Florida.

Head Coach Brian Pensky looks like he already has a great relationship with other members of the FSU Athletics department.

The Seminoles will be on the road this weekend, set to face Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton. They’re currently 6-1 on the season, riding a four game winning streak.

FSU’s Women’s tennis team is back on the court this weekend in Fort Meyers, participating in the Women’s Collegiate Invitational.

The Seminoles softball team hit the cages for the first time this fall: