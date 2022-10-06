Noles News: Football Highlights Incredible WR play, Basketball slowly Emerging

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Head Coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a mismatch Nightmare in 6’7 Johnny Wilson. He currently leads the Noles in goals and receptions.

Charlotte transfer D’Mitri Emmanuel has been a very underrated piece for the Seminoles this season. The Offensive line has taken a step forward, but injuries have plagued their improvement. Emmanuel spoke on that unit Yesterday after practice:

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman transferred from Oregon during the offseason to pursue a bright future on and off the field, and it looks like he’s been checking both boxes.

Pittman recently spoke quarterback Jordan Travis with members of the ACC Network, mentioning his tightly knit relationship.

TN shared a couple of the Noles Greatest Highlights with Twitter’s new video update:

Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston has continued to ride the injury report after coming back from an ACL tear just months ago.

Neither Saints’ QB Jameis Winston nor WR Michael Thomas practiced today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2022

Here’s a look at Highlights from Noles in the Pros in the NFL last weekend:

Basketball

According to college basketball Reporter Jon Rothstein the Seminoles may look at playing forward Cam Fletcher as a “small ball’ big man during the 2022-23 season.

Well Embedded moles in Tallahassee have relayed that Florida St plans to use Cam Fletcher as a small ball five-man for stretches. Will be similar to how Noles used Raiquan Gray in spurts. Fletcher averaged 12.1 PPG & 5.7 RPG last season in games where he logged 20 MPG or more. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 5, 2022

Basketball season is just around the corner and the Noles will soon head to the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte to kick off the season.

Soccer

Florida State currently lands at No. 3 in the country, according to the United Soccer coaches poll. They stand at 8-0-2 on the season.

The Noles will be on the road for their next two matchups. They’ll face No.2 Virginia on Thursday and No.17 Notre Dame on Sunday.

They left yesterday to start one of the toughest tests of the season.

All Sports

The ACC tournament will take place from May 23-28 next year, continuing their appearance in Durham, North Carolina.

The Seminoles baseball program will hold showcase and skill camps later this month; registration has opened.

FSU’s volleyball Squad came back home to secure an in-state dub against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Noles swimming team is headed to Miami this weekend to compete in their first race this season.

A very underrated program in the Seminoles cross country are constantly putting in work to keep their name at the top of the ACC and NCAA rankings.

Florida State pitcher Wyatt Crowell heads into the biggest season of his career after performing at a high level for Team USA in the offseason.